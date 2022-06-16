Phifer family gift to school honors Morganton native

On the heels of its grand opening event last week, NCSSM-Morganton honored a Morganton native for his dedication to the preservation of African American history.

Members of the Phifer family have committed contributions totaling $250,000 to support the construction of the new campus, and at their request, the recognition of these gifts and the associated naming opportunity was used to honor John Fleming.

According to a statement from NCSSM-Morganton, a prominent staircase located at the main arrival point on campus was named for Fleming in recognition of his educational achievements, professional success and dedication to the preservation of African American history.

According to the statement, the generous donation was provided by five siblings in the Phifer family who grew up in Morganton: Adair Phifer Armfield, Edward Phifer III, Susu Phifer Johnson, Mimi Phifer and Nancy Phifer. The donors chose to honor Dr. Fleming because they wanted to elevate and amplify his story so that more people know about it and can draw upon it for inspiration.

“My sisters and I mulled it over and decided on the staircase which is symbolic of the grand entrance which John made into the world of high-profile artistic and scholastic achievement,” said Edward Phifer III. “You think about him ascending the way he has, and a grand staircase is kind of symbolic of his rising out of very humble beginnings here in Morganton.”

Fleming currently serves as the museum director in residence for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, and director emeritus of the Cincinnati Museum Center in Ohio.

According to the statement, Fleming began his career in the mid-1970s as a research assistant. From there, he helped create and direct museums highlighting African American history, wrote books and articles about the Black experience in America, taught history at the university level and served on numerous boards. He was appointed by President George W. Bush to the National Museum of African American History and Culture Presidential Commission.

“For Edward Phifer and his family to think about naming the stairwell after me, I consider that to be a big honor,” said Fleming. “I hope students may get some inspiration from the things that I've been able to achieve in life — I certainly have been inspired by many people as I grew up and went to college.”

According to the statement, the staircase named in Fleming's honor serves as the central entry point for Goodwin Hall, a four-story historic building that will house the main check-in area for the campus, administrative suites and classrooms. Situated underneath the building’s central archway, the staircase feeds up to the second floor to recreate the original look and design of the building when it was first opened in the early 20th century.

“We are so grateful to the Phifer family not only for this generous gift but also for the incredible opportunity to share Dr. Fleming’s story in such a prominent way in this historic building,” said Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for NCSSM-Morganton. “It’s my hope that we can honor Dr. Fleming’s living legacy with our commitment to delivering a cutting-edge public education that prioritizes diversity and inclusion.”

Fleming grew up on West Concord Street in Morganton. In 1962, he graduated from Olive Hill High School, and went on to attend Berea College, the University of Kentucky, the University of Malawi, and Howard University. During his years of study, he became close with Morganton physician and amateur historian Dr. Edward W. Phifer Jr.

“He was a dear friend of my father, and it is an honor for us to be able to do something to honor John Fleming,” said Susu Phifer Johnson. “He's a wonderful example of what a bright mind and a lot of drive can do under any conditions.”