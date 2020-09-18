Phifer Wellness Center reopens; reservations required

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phifer Wellness Center is no longer requiring a medical referral in order to visit the facility, but those who use the facility must have a reservation.

“We want you to feel confident that we are taking the necessary precautions and following the current executive order,” said Shea Rostan, director of Phifer Wellness. “You can still take part in CrossFit and work out on the machines. We have group fitness classes, but we will observe social distancing. We have a senior-only workout area and the pool is open. And we will have some new rules in place.”

The doors will be locked, and those who use the facility will be asked to remain in their car until their reservation time. Each person entering the facility must wear a mask and participate in a wellness check consisting of a non-contact temperature screen plus symptom questions. Folks should bring their own towels and water bottle. Phifer will not be providing towels during this phase. Folks should be dressed for their workout, as well.

Here are some other rules:

» Folks may still choose to only visit the pool and/or outdoor fitness classes for $5 per reservation and not reactivate their membership at this time.