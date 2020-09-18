Phifer Wellness Center reopens; reservations required

Phifer Wellness Center is no longer requiring a medical referral in order to visit the facility, but those who use the facility must have a reservation.
“We want you to feel confident that we are taking the necessary precautions and following the current executive order,” said Shea Rostan, director of Phifer Wellness. “You can still take part in CrossFit and work out on the machines. We have group fitness classes, but we will observe social distancing. We have a senior-only workout area and the pool is open. And we will have some new rules in place.”
The doors will be locked, and those who use the facility will be asked to remain in their car until their reservation time. Each person entering the facility must wear a mask and participate in a wellness check consisting of a non-contact temperature screen plus symptom questions. Folks should bring their own towels and water bottle. Phifer will not be providing towels during this phase. Folks should be dressed for their workout, as well.
Here are some other rules:
» Folks may still choose to only visit the pool and/or outdoor fitness classes for $5 per reservation and not reactivate their membership at this time.
» Non-members will not be allowed to use the cardio/weight room on the second floor. However, non-members may reserve a pool lane and may attend outdoor classes for $5 per session.
» During this time, operating hours will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Phifer is closed on Sundays.
» Group fitness classes (indoor and outdoor) will have a limited capacity, and there will be a $5 charge per class.
» Massage therapy is available upon request.
» Everyone must wear a mask indoors when not exercising.
» The hot tub, saunas and steam rooms will remain closed until further notice.
» The showers and locker rooms are open, but folks must always remain six feet apart.
» Racquetball Court 3 will be limited to one person and a reservation is required. Members of the same household may play together.
» Racquetball Court 1 will be a designated senior-only (age 60 and older) workout space with a few pieces of equipment to provide a more private, less-traveled workout space.
» The lobby area will be closed.
» Some machines on the exercise floor will be “out of use” to create space between members.
» All water fountains in the building will be turned off.
“We have increased our sanitation efforts by wiping down equipment multiple times per day,” Rostan said. “We are asking users to sanitize equipment after each use and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entry and exit of the facility.”
Rostan said members cannot make a reservation for any indoor activity until they reactivate their memberships.
“We are also accepting new members,” she said.
Those who would like to reactivate your membership or join can call 580-6600 or email shea.rostan@blueridgehealth.org.
“We are committed to providing you with excellent service,” Rostan said. “Please feel free to call our front desk at 828-580-6600 with any questions or to get your online account setup.”
Reservations for gym time, pool and classes can be made at phiferwellness.com.
