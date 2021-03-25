Phone service to help caregivers of older adults

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has established a new phone service helpline for family caregivers in North Carolina caring for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The Caregiver Navigator, a service of Project CARE (Caregiver Alternatives to Running on Empty), is a first port of call for caregivers with unmet needs. Caregivers, professionals and the general public can call the Caregiver Navigator toll-free at 844-728-0191 from anywhere in the state to get answers to questions like:

"I’ve been caring for my husband who has dementia for six years and don’t know how much longer I can continue, given my own personal health issues. What are our options?"

"I need a break, but I can’t afford a private nurse for mom. Are there alternatives?"

"What’s the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and where can I find out more?"

"I’ve been all alone at home with dad for six months. Is there anyone I can talk to?"

"My aunt often gets lost in our own neighborhood. What can I do?"