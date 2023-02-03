HICKORY — Full Circle Arts is inviting artists to enter their work in its photography competition/exhibition, “Reflections.”

The show is open to all visual artists in the area using photographic media. They are asked to look for reflected images in the world around them. For this exhibition, photographs are expected to be in printed format.

Artists should bring their work to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW in Hickory from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. An entry fee must be paid at the time of delivery. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted. Registration fee is non-refundable. The fee for submitting up to three entries is $10 for FCA exhibiting members, $15 for FCA associate and patron members and $20 for non-members.

The show may be juried, depending on space available, and will be judged for ribbon awards. The judge is Jeffrey Wilhelm. Wilhelm took up photography while studying engineering at North Carolina State University. He was a photographers’ mate in the Navy in Spain and on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier until 1983, then a photojournalist on staff of “The Charlotte Observer.” He retired as a photo editor in 2014 and continues to photograph for himself and his friends.

The public is invited to the opening reception of the exhibition from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Full Circle Arts. The show will be on display March 9 to April 8.

For more information, visit fullcirclearts.org/events or contact 828-322-7545.