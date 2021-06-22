 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Exploring Joara Foundation fundraiser at Fonta Flora's Whippoorwill Farm
The Exploring Joara Foundation held its first fundraiser since the start of the pandemic Saturday at Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm in Nebo. Artifacts and exhibits from the historic Berry site were there, along with researchers from the site to talk to guests about the research. Food trucks were available for patrons to buy food, and the brewery pledged to donate a portion of the day’s beverage sales to the foundation.

