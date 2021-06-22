The Exploring Joara Foundation held its first fundraiser since the start of the pandemic Saturday at Fonta Flora Brewery’s Whippoorwill Farm in Nebo. Artifacts and exhibits from the historic Berry site were there, along with researchers from the site to talk to guests about the research. Food trucks were available for patrons to buy food, and the brewery pledged to donate a portion of the day’s beverage sales to the foundation.
PHOTOS: Exploring Joara Foundation fundraiser at Fonta Flora's Whippoorwill Farm
- Photos by Lee Blann News Herald correspondent
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A resident at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center was found dead in a bathtub Saturday.
- Updated
Who is ready for the sweet surprises awaiting at Merrill Mischief?
In 1993, Carolyn Corpening Collins Rowe compiled a list of slaves sold in Burke County from 1791 to 1851. Rowe, who was associated with the Af…
- Updated
Police say the driver was found lying in a woods line at a local elementary school after the chase.
- Updated
The following foodservice facilities underwent safety inspections in the past few weeks:
A father's dedication to the community inspires his son to follow in his footsteps:
- Updated
The Burke County Branch of the NAACP on Saturday partnered with the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission and the Burke Arts Council …
- Updated
While uncertainties surround the forecast, remnants of tropical weather activity could bring heavy rain to Burke County and surrounding areas …
- Updated
For the third day in a row this week, deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Burke County.
- Updated
The Burke County United Way has make some staffing changes to better serve the community: