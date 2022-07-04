PHOTOS: Glen Alpine Fourth of July parade

Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60 years, with a brief break in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s parade featured parade classics like Sparky the Fire Dog, Rudy Bell and his pet chicken and thirst-quenching slices of watermelon. Take a scroll through more than 250 photos from the parade and be sure to share your favorite shots with your family and friends.