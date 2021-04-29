 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Pink Moon rises over Morganton
PHOTOS: Pink Moon rises over Morganton

The Pink Moon rose this week over Morganton and the rest of the world. According to a NASA article, the name for the supermoon stems from the 1930s Maine Farmer's Almanac, which published American Indian names for the moons. April's full moon, the Pink Moon, gets its name from the herb moss pink, which may be better known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox. Read more about the supermoon at https://go.nasa.gov/3xz90Rw.

