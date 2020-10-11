PHOTOS: Water covers the Greenway as rain continues to fall

Water covered a portion of the Catawba River Greenway after a rain-filled weekend, as remnants of Tropical Storm Delta made their way across the southeast. A rain gauge at Morganton Department of Public Safety's Station 1 said the city had seen 2.31 inches of rainfall on Sunday alone just before noon. A gauge at George Hildebran Fire Rescue recorded about 2.85 inches for Sunday by noon. Rain was expected to continue into Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
