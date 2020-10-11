 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Water covers the Greenway as rain continues to fall
101220-mnh-news-river-p1.jpg

The portion of the Catawba River Greenway behind Judges Riverside Restaurant was submerged by water Sunday morning.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Water covered a portion of the Catawba River Greenway after a rain-filled weekend, as remnants of Tropical Storm Delta made their way across the southeast. A rain gauge at Morganton Department of Public Safety's Station 1 said the city had seen 2.31 inches of rainfall on Sunday alone just before noon. A gauge at George Hildebran Fire Rescue recorded about 2.85 inches for Sunday by noon. Rain was expected to continue into Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

101220-mnh-news-river-p2.jpg

A deck and a bench that go off into the river were covered by water.

101220-mnh-news-river-p4.jpg

Water reached as high to the lower steps headed down to the Greenway path.
101220-mnh-news-river-pp3.jpg

Water from the Catawba River bleeds onto the Greenway in Morganton after a rain-filled weekend.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

