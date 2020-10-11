PHOTOS: Water covers the Greenway as rain continues to fall

Water covered a portion of the Catawba River Greenway after a rain-filled weekend, as remnants of Tropical Storm Delta made their way across the southeast. A rain gauge at Morganton Department of Public Safety's Station 1 said the city had seen 2.31 inches of rainfall on Sunday alone just before noon. A gauge at George Hildebran Fire Rescue recorded about 2.85 inches for Sunday by noon. Rain was expected to continue into Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.