Picking stories among the galax - Burke County Notebook

But I did enjoy many days helping Elsie galack. To be sure, I didn’t love going with Elsie because I liked the actual work. The work was hard. I went because I loved to listen to her stories, and in the woods, I had her and her stories all to myself. On galacking days, she packed us each a potted meat sandwich on white bread and an apple or a couple of cans of Vienna sausage and some saltine crackers and put the food in the bottom of a burlap sack. She stuffed her Scotch Dental snuff inside her brassiere and off we’d go. We never carried water. When we got thirsty, we’d just make little holders out of leaves or cup our hands and drink right from a stream.

Elsie always knew where the best galax patches could be found. We didn’t have a car, so sometimes that meant we walked miles before we found a good patch and I sat down to pick. Elsie never sat. She laid the sack down beside her and pulled the galax one at a time, but with such lightning quick speed that she could have a dozen pulled before I’d gotten my first. I could hear the snapping sound as she broke them off just above the ground. Her technique included placing one galax on top of another until she had a bunch so big she couldn’t wrap her non-picking hand around it, and then she opened the sack and carefully placed the stacked galax in.