Picking stories among the galax - Burke County Notebook

My aunt Elsie Rose Clark was regarded as one of the best storytellers in the Jonas Ridge area when I was growing up. She was also one of the best galackers around.
I was blessed to experience both of her gifts when she took me galacking with her. For those who don’t know, galax are dark green, waxy plants that grow wild in shady areas of our mountains. In 1967, when I was 7 and first began going with her, the plants sold for about 50 cents a thousand. On a good day, Elsie could pick about 10,000. My “good day” average was closer to 500. Our family sold the galax (after we had “bunched” them into groups of 25, tied each bunch with a string, and boxed them) to Sluder’s Floral Company, located just outside the town of Crossnore. Because galax keep their deep green color for such a long time, Sluder’s and other floral companies used them to make wreaths, often for funerals.
The money from the sale helped Elsie and my mom feed and clothe the nine children they were raising on their own. Elsie’s husband had died young, leaving her with five children all under age 10. My mom was also a single parent to four. In addition, they cared for their mom, my Granny Rose, until her death at age 102. Aunt Elsie often said, “If we don’t work, we don’t eat.” She said this to me more than anyone else. The reason for that was because when it came to work, I was not interested. I loved school, and I loved books, and all I wanted to do in my free time was to read. Sometimes I had to be threatened with a whipping if I didn’t “put the book down” and help hoe the garden or wash jars for canning.
But I did enjoy many days helping Elsie galack. To be sure, I didn’t love going with Elsie because I liked the actual work. The work was hard. I went because I loved to listen to her stories, and in the woods, I had her and her stories all to myself. On galacking days, she packed us each a potted meat sandwich on white bread and an apple or a couple of cans of Vienna sausage and some saltine crackers and put the food in the bottom of a burlap sack. She stuffed her Scotch Dental snuff inside her brassiere and off we’d go. We never carried water. When we got thirsty, we’d just make little holders out of leaves or cup our hands and drink right from a stream.
Elsie always knew where the best galax patches could be found. We didn’t have a car, so sometimes that meant we walked miles before we found a good patch and I sat down to pick. Elsie never sat. She laid the sack down beside her and pulled the galax one at a time, but with such lightning quick speed that she could have a dozen pulled before I’d gotten my first. I could hear the snapping sound as she broke them off just above the ground. Her technique included placing one galax on top of another until she had a bunch so big she couldn’t wrap her non-picking hand around it, and then she opened the sack and carefully placed the stacked galax in.
The stories often came because something in the woods — the hoot of a whippoorwill or the sight of a garter snake — would trigger a memory. Sometimes, though, I’d just ask her to tell me about her life when she was growing up. I remember that she’d always take a minute or so before she began. She’d straighten up to stretch her back and “get her a little dip of snuff.” One of my favorite moments was the deep quiet of the woods just before she began. In my mind, the trees and the birds were waiting, just as I was, for the magic to begin.
She told stories of young married couples who built their house in the late fall only to discover copperheads pouring through the fireplace come late spring. She talked of children, in life-or-death situations, rescued by wild animals, who were, in actuality, angels. She often spoke of men and women from her past and the sometimes hilarious, but more often heartbreaking events of their lives. When the sack was so full she couldn’t get another “bunch” in or else it started getting dark, we would head home. During that walk, we hardly talked at all. Elsie was probably too tired. As for me, I thought then, and still do today, that the words she chose and the stories she told seemed to come not from her, but through her. And I loved them as much, if not more, than any book I’d ever read.
