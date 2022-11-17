Pilgrimage series focuses on historically Black episcopal churches

The Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina is offering a new journey into the stories of historically Black churches with “Barrier Breakers: The Pilgrimage.”

The Breaking Barriers series takes participants on the road to visit, listen, reflect and continue learning at the sites of historically Black Episcopal churches in Western North Carolina. Audio recordings of the stories of parishes in Asheville, Morganton, Lincolnton, Rutherfordton, Tyron, Murphy and Franklin seek to share the history of these historically Black congregations. Some parishes include multiple locations of interest.

The stories have been collected through a series of interviews, parish visits and conversations.

“I believe that the journey of faith with Jesus is an adventure into God’s bold, wildly imaginative, joyful and merciful mission of redemption and reconciliation,” said the Rt. Rev. José McLoughlin, bishop of the Diocese of Western North Carolina.

Among the congregations participants in the series will become acquainted with, is St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Morganton. St. Stephens traces its beginning to a small group of dedicated members who began worshiping together above a Black-owned hardware store on West Union St in 1888.

In 1949, the congregation moved into a new building on Bouchelle Street before merging with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton in 2014 to form St. Mary’s & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The website, barrierbreakerspilgrimage.org, offers a map and a recording for each location. The pilgrimage is intended to be done in person, but photos on the website make the pilgrimage accessible from the comfort of home as well.

Barrier Breakers was launched in February 2021 as a featured video series for Black History Month. The series aimed to amplify Black voices and featured short interviews with five people of color in the Diocese of Western North Carolina.

Those featured included: Forney “Skeet” Happoldt, the first child of color to attend the diocesan summer camp; Brianna Richardson, a young adult leader for campus ministry; Bill and Diane Mance, original members of the Diocesan Commission to Dismantle Racism; and Pam Hemphill, a catalyst in beginning the conversation on building beloved community in the diocese.

The project received a positive response from the diocese and beyond. Participants have noted that the project was not only an opportunity to listen to the voices of people of color but uncover histories in the region that help tell the story of how the diocese came to be.

The project aligns with the ongoing mission of the Diocese of WNC to build beloved community and dismantle racism through acknowledgement and understanding of the history of this region and the Episcopal Church as a whole.

“As a diocese, we are committed to live by the words of John 13:34, ‘A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.’ It is with love that we will create a beloved community,” McLoughlin said.

For decades, the Episcopal Church has promoted a consistent message of education on the systemic sin of racism and taken action to eliminate racism wherever it exists — our institutions, communities, churches and in ourselves.

Visit diocesewnc.org or barrierbreakerspilgrimage.org for more information.