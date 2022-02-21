Pilot calls in mobile home fire

A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.

Triple Community Fire Chief Joshua Smith said the pilot of a plane called in a fire in a vacant mobile home on Crump Park Road shortly before noon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dispatchers initially thought the fire was in the Chesterfield area, but a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was able to determine the fire was actually on Crump Park Road, Smith said. The homeowner eventually confirmed the other address when they realized it was on fire.

The fire had started to spread to the woods, Smith said, and a house next to the mobile home did see some damage when its vinyl siding melted from the heat. No one was injured.

Chesterfield, Oak Hill and North Catawba fire departments all responded to the scene along with Burke County EMS, NCSHP and Triple Community Fire Department.