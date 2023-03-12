If Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven has her way, Burke County Public Schools would not be among the districts participating in a proposed pilot program designed to reform teacher licensure and pay in North Carolina.

On Thursday, March 2, the State Board of Education voted to ask lawmakers to authorize a study that would pilot The North Carolina Pathways to Excellence program in several districts across the state over the next six years. However, as far as Craven is concerned, BCPS should not even consider being a part of the pilot, even if asked.

“Burke County will not be a pilot,” she told The News Herald. “We will sit back and watch it fail.”

According to the state board’s request, Pathways for Progress is a proposal designed to replace “the current system in which all teachers are treated the same based on longevity.” The request said pathways is an improvement because it contains “clear requirements” and “transitions that allow for advancement.”

Craven and other critics of the proposal disagree, calling it merit-based pay.

“I’ve been opposed to this since the first time I heard about it,” Craven said.

According to a representative from NCDPI, salary increases related to the Pathways to Excellence model also would be a part of the pilot program. Under Pathways, beginning teachers would not see an increase in pay, however, once a teacher reached the designation of expert teacher, which could happen in as little as five years, their base salary would become $56,000 per year. An increase of $11,000 over what they make after year five in the state’s current pay scale.

If the plan is enacted statewide, expert teachers also would be eligible for various increases and bonuses after five years. The increases would be based on student performance, principal reviews, student surveys and conducting peer coaching, model lessons and observations.

The current maximum annual teacher salary in North Carolina for teachers is $54,000 for teachers with 25 years of experience and $60,480 with 25 years of experience and National Board certification.

Craven said she is in favor of increasing teacher pay but does not believe the licensure reform and moving away from longevity pay is necessary to do that.

“I think that we should evaluate what we pay our teachers, and the state should just pay them more,” Craven said. “It’s pretty simple … there’s no reason to do all these steps.”

She called the Pathways plan “ridiculous” and said she worries it would complicate the process to the point that it would cause the state to lose even more teachers.

“We’re having a hard enough getting teachers anyway,” Craven said. “They don’t want to do it. They don’t make enough money.”

Superintendent Mike Swan stopped short of definitively saying whether or not BCPS would participate in the pilot. However, he did share Craven’s concerns about what a new program might mean for teacher recruitment especially in low income or underperforming schools.

“We would be concerned that teachers would not want to stay in certain schools if pay was based on merit at the current 80% proficiency and 20% growth model,” he said.

He said focusing on student growth rather than student proficiency on tests might help mitigate some of the recruitment challenges he believes Pathways could potentially exacerbate.

The legislature has not yet taken up the state board’s request. As of press time, Rep. Hugh Blackwell said he is still waiting to be fully briefed on the plan.