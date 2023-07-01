First, my apology to those who may not find this week’s column interesting once they view the title, the word “Barbie” that follows, or the reference to the color pink. However, in preparation for the first Barbie real life mega-movie release on July 21, and its fight to beat out “Oppenheimer,” which tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer who developed the atomic bomb, I’m giving Barbie a slight edge to winning the 2023 summer blockbuster award.

Now don’t get me wrong — I’m not planning to shell out 10-plus bucks for a movie ticket even if the smell of popcorn permeates the air and rewards me with about an hour and a half of no barking dog-free silence. You know I’m a streaming kind of gal even if it takes years to make it on Prime.

However, I have respect for America’s favorite doll who happens to be younger than me at 64 years old. And as I was researching some facts about Barbie, I did learn that her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. A product of the toy company Mattel, Ruth Handler, who co-founded Mattel with her husband Elliott, was the principal architect of the doll’s campaign and was inspired by watching her daughter play with paper dolls resembling adult women, a departure from the typical baby doll popular at the time. In fact, the Handlers had two children named Barbara and Ken. Yes, that’s the origin of developing Ken, too, Barbie’s long-time boyfriend who has stuck by her all these years.

But aside from the anticipation of a movie that you might be able to take your kids to, Barbie has also stuck Pantone’s Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year thanks to the upcoming much-hyped film and there’s no denying that pink is in. Fashionistas sing its praise: “The hue is playful, universally flattering, and instantly brightens any outfit.”

Sure, I love pink. In fact, I used to have a pink Princess phone in my bedroom, but that was decades ago. These days, pink isn’t plentiful in my closet of Capri pants and basic T-shirts and other mature women may agree with me.

So, can older American, full blooded, style-setting women have to miss out the fun of wearing pink?

Not so, says Traci Jeske, founder of En Vogue Stylist. “Pink is a power color that symbolizes strength, individuality, and a zest for life, and it’s an especially flattering color for older women since pink has a magical ability to rejuvenate and uplift our overall appearance, adding a touch of vibrancy to our looks.”

If you’re new to wearing pink, Jeske says accessories are a good place to begin. For example, you might pop on a pink scarf, belt, statement necklace, handbag or pair of pumps.

“These pops of color can instantly refresh your look and bring a youthful energy,” Jeske tells www.bestlifeonline.com.

Melony Huber, a global fashion, textile, and design stylist and founder of La Peony Clothing, says even a Panama brim hat with pink ribbon detailing, or pink stitching in a sneaker or sandal, can add life to your ensemble.

I might have to pass on some of these suggestions. I swore I would never purchase pumps again, and me in a Panama brim hat would be too comical for words. It also might be difficult to find pink stitching on orthopedic shoes that have now become my staple.

From dusty rose to daring magenta, there are endless shades of pink to choose from according to Jeske and if you’re not sure which pink is right for you, you might want to consult a professional stylist or get a color analysis done.

The last time I was at a makeup counter talking about what color went with my “look,” I was still coloring my hair and sitting in front of a Belk salesperson who had a hard time defining my lack of eyebrows.

As a general rule, Jeske notes that warm pinks with a more orange undertone, like coral and salmon, tend to look better on people with golden undertones in their skin. On the other hand, pinks with blue or purple undertones, like mauve and fuchsia, often flatter those with cool complexions. Another easy way to find the optimal shade for you, says Jeske, is to look at celebrities who have similar coloring to yours and get inspiration from their pink outfits. With my gray-white hair, that leaves me Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep and Judi Dench to show me the way to dress — great company, but I don’t think they shop regularly at Walmart.

Solid pink pieces may feel too bold when you’re first starting to infuse the color into your wardrobe and Jeske recommends “playing around with pink patterns — like polka dots, stripes, and florals — which add a touch of this bright hue without overwhelming your look.”

For me, I’m afraid polka dots went out with poodle skirts, and we all know that stripes add 10 pounds to a camera lens.

According to Huber, one of the best things about pink is that you can wear it year-round. The key is to find the right shade of pink for each season. In the fall, opt for warm and earthy pinks that have a cozy vibe like rosewood and spiced coral. Winter calls for cool, striking pinks like bubblegum and sangria. As the flowers bloom in springtime, you might want to reach for airy and splashy pinks like peach and flamingo — and once the temperatures rise come summer, opt for muted as well as bright neutral-cool pinks like azalea and soft orchid.

Sounds complicated but, according to Jeske, “Fashion is ultimately about self-expression, and confidence is key to pulling off any color. Trust your instincts and wear pink in a way that aligns with your personal style and makes you feel fabulous.” If a particular pink catches your eye, lifts your mood, or makes you strut with a little more self-assurance, it’s likely the right choice for you.

If simply wearing the color pink can do all that, I’ll go out on a limb and see if I can find a fuchsia T-shirt and strut into the post office or bank the next time I’m in town.