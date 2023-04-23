OLD FORT — The Mountain Gateway Museum will host its 37th Annual Pioneer Day Festival — rain or shine — on Saturday, April 29, on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St., in downtown Old Fort just a quarter-mile off Interstate 40 at Exit 73.

Featuring traditional Southern Appalachian crafters, craft demonstrations, live music, food trucks and inflatables, the family-friendly festival will start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Vendor set-up will begin at 8 a.m. Admission is free.

Parking will be available in the lot at the end of Water Street and at Old Fort Elementary School, 128 Mauney Ave.

Begun in 1984 to celebrate and help preserve the history, heritage and lifestyle of people in western North Carolina’s mountains, Pioneer Day offers fun for all ages with displays and demonstrations of vintage farm tools and equipment, horse-and-wagon rides, animals, children’s games, special exhibits and much more.

Headlining the Pioneer Day 2023 music lineup is the “Purpose Quartet,” a Southern Gospel male quartet from McDowell County. Their tight harmonies and moving musical arrangements have made this group of Christian artists a perennial crowd favorite. “Purpose Quartet” will perform on the museum’s creek-side amphitheater stage at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kicking off the music at 10 a.m. will be Ulysses Long of “America’s Got Talent 2012.” One of the Top 48 acts in Season 7 of the NBC talent competition series, Long is a versatile vocalist and pianist who hails from Statesville. He will perform a variety of melodies.

Brothers in Christ will take the stage at 11 a.m. They are an all-male a cappella gospel group based at the Catawba View Missionary Baptist Church in Old Fort. At noon, Possum Creek, a locally known bluegrass band, will perform. Their repertoire includes bluegrass, old-time, and country music, and even some grassed-up rock ‘n’ roll.

In addition to talented musicians, Pioneer Day features western North Carolina artisans and crafters — some of whom are long-familiar faces at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh and the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher. Many of them will be demonstrating their skills throughout the day on April 29.

Among the crafts to be seen will be blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, crocheting, pottery, basketry, chair caning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, gourd artistry, jewelry making and others. Vendors also will have crafts for sale, as well as homemade jams, jellies, soaps, lotions, toys, hand-sewn items, native plants and flowers and other items.

In the food court area around the museum’s outdoor fountain, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ of Asheville will make its debut at Pioneer Day, serving up Kansas City-styled barbecue with vegan and gluten-free options.

Also making its first appearance this year is Countryside BBQ of Marion. Its food truck will offer briskets, chicken tenders, wraps, fries and more. Mac’s Soulful Food of Old Fort will be cooking up wings and chili cheese fries, while members of the Old Fort Ruritan Club will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers under the river-rock gazebo.

For dessert, Leisa’s Kettle Corn of Marion will have a food truck full of funnel cakes, soft pretzels, pork skins, boiled and roasted peanuts, in addition to kettle corn, shaved ice, lemonade, coffee and sodas.

For the young and young-at-heart, Fun Time Inflatables of Spruce Pine will be set up in the field across the creek from the Mountain Gateway Museum. Just stroll across the footbridges behind the museum’s amphitheater and the Old Fort library to enjoy some bouncy-house fun and children’s games.

Brackett Town Farms of Nebo also will have some friendly animals available to pet.

A variety of community organizations — including the McDowell County Public Library and its new bookmobile, the Old Fort 150th Project, the Old Fort Community Forum, People On the Move-Old Fort, the Mountain Glory Quilting Guild and Historic Davidson’s Fort — also will be set up around the museum’s grounds to showcase their services.

While at the Mountain Gateway Museum, be sure to visit its new photography exhibition, “A Peek Into the Past: Old Fort at 150.” The free exhibit celebrates the town’s sesquicentennial by looking at images of some of its outstanding people, places, institutions and events during the past century and a half.

“A Peek Into the Past” will remain open through Dec. 31. However, because of the number of historically significant photographs available, the 72 images now on display will be replaced by another batch of photographs in late July.

For more information about Pioneer Day 2023 or the exhibit, “A Peek Into the Past,” contact RoAnn Bishop at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.