Planet Fitness coming to Morganton

Planet Fitness plans to move into Morganton and bring its judgement-free zone with it by the end of the year.
The gym plans to move into Mimosa Hills Shopping Center, located at 915 W. Union St., and will have around 14,975 square feet. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to information from the company.
The closest Planet Fitness to Morganton is the one located in Hickory at 2418 N. Center St.
Jonah Brooks, regional manager of the Charlotte market that includes the Morganton location, said Morganton is a location that Planet Fitness has looked at for quite some time. The franchisee of the Morganton location is National Fitness Partners, which currently has 97 locations that reach into North and South Carolina on up into Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Ohio, Brooks said.
“We are looking to impact the individuals who may have never given the gym a thought and we would love to create an atmosphere so inviting and warm and fun for them to not only be a part of, but to be able to extend that to family (and) friends,” Brooks said.
Brooks said the Planet Fitness will have lots of cardio equipment, strength equipment, and a trainer that comes along with the membership to help aid the individuals that come in that may need a little extra help. And the judgement-free environment that it provides to members makes it unique with the customer service the gym provides, he said.
In addition to cardio and strength equipment, Brooks said Planet Fitness offers a Black Card membership that includes hydro (water) loungers, massage chairs, stand-up tanning booths and the ability to work out at any Planet Fitness. A Black Card membership is $24.99 a month, Brooks said.
Brooks said the company is in the beginning stages of getting the Morganton location up and going but expects it will hire between 16 to 20 employees, including full- and part-time positions and some management positions. He said Planet Fitness will start looking for staff as early as late September and into early October. Job openings will be posted on www.indeed.com, he said.
Planet Fitness plans to open the Morganton location in December, Brooks said.
Brooks said, “We're excited to come to the town of Morganton.”