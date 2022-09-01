Planned mental health support service receives donations, outpouring of community support

A future mental health clubhouse in Morganton is getting some help from a local church.

Calvary Lutheran Church ELCA presented Brighter House, a planned mental health clubhouse, with a gift of $10,000 on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Sherri McGimsey, who along with her husband, Eddie, have spearheaded the project for more than two years. The couple recently walked with The Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor of Calvary Lutheran, through the non-profit’s future home on Avery Ave. During the tour, Sherri told him about the plans she has for the facility which, when it is up and running, will offer peer support to as many as 30 adults living with severe mental illness.

At the end of the tour, Carlson presented the McGimsey’s with the check for $10,000 from the church’s Deutschle Fund.

“Brighter House is very exciting and very inspiring,” Carlson said. “I think this is a great way for the community to show our neighbors, our brothers and sisters in Christ, that they’re not abandoned – there is a place for them.”

Sherri said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she has received, not just from Calvary Lutheran, but from the entire community.

“The support that we’ve gotten from everyone has been overwhelming,” she said. “It helps me realize it’s going to work because everybody’s behind us and really does care.”

The McGimseys have been advocating for increased availability of support and treatment for people suffering from mental illness since their son, Matthew, was diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder in 2007.

“It has been absolutely heartwarming that so many people recognize that we’ve missed a piece of the puzzle for people with serious mental illness in the community,” Sherri said.

A LONG LINE OF SUPPORT

The grant from the Deutschle Fund is just the latest in a long line of support the non-profit has received in recent months. In July, Sherri said Brighter House received a $105,000 grant from the state budget. On Tuesday, N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, who Sherri said helped secure the grant, toured the property. Blackwell told The News Herald he believes Brighter House has the potential to fill in some of the gaps in our mental health system and slow “the revolving door.”

“This model they’re using at Brighter House is something that appears to have successfully worked in a lot of places around the country,” he said. “I felt like this is a way to try to meet needs of these specific mental illnesses that would be well-tailored to this particular group.”

Sherri said she is also thankful for the support she has received at the county level from the Burke County commissioners, the health department and from UNC Health Blue Ridge.

Scott Mulwee, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, called Brighter House “a much-needed program.”

“I think it’s a fantastic idea; they have our full support,” he said. “I’m just glad we’re going to have this facility in our community.”

Mulwee said he sees it being a benefit for the entire county, not just those who are struggling with severe mental illness.

“I see nothing but positives for this, there’s really no negative,” he said. “Just look at the numbers, (clubhouses) have benefited every community they have been in.”

Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise agreed, commending the McGimseys for doing “a great service to Burke County.”

Sherri also credited the advocacy UNC Health Blue Ridge Interim Director of Nursing Operations Carol Ervin as being critical in helping them obtain the state grant.

In a Dec. 2021 letter to Blackwell, Ervin said her years working at Broughton Hospital opened her eyes to the severe lack of mental and behavioral health services in Burke County.

“Too often, what is available barely meets these needs,” she wrote. “Restrictions and access denials leave these folks with nothing but the streets for a place to dwell.”

Ervin said her visit to a clubhouse in Greenville opened her eyes to the possibilities of what a similar facility could do in Burke County.

“I can only imagine what this would have meant to some of our patients,” she said. It saddens me to think they don’t have anything like this to turn to.”

Carlson said he is looking forward to what he calls a “new partner” in ministry.

“The fact that we now have more partners in this ministry of caring for one another … is hugely important,” said Carlson. “Giving people more opportunities who are in need of them to ... experience wholeness that God intends for us all, that’s what we’re about.”

A LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

Eddie and Sherri McGimsey are optimistic about light at the end of the fundraising tunnel in the near future. Eddie said he believes Brighter House will be more or less self-sufficient once it is up and running outside of occasional capital drives to help expand services or handle unforeseen costs or emergency expenses.

“We will be self-sufficient once we get our membership up to a good level,” he said. “As we build clients and members over the first year of operation, hopefully, the billing that we get through Medicaid will provide everyday money and will pay our utility bills and our overhead costs.”