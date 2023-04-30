This year, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, so I figured I’d help those who are stumped on what to give the person who loves you the most no matter what you do.

My kids already know what I want: World peace, which I’ve wanted for as long as I’ve been a mother (or in fact as long as I’ve been a human being). Lately, with the violence in America, I’d settle for U.S. peace for even just a month and not wake up to another senseless shooting in the news. These dangerous, unpredictable, angry times scare the heck out of me.

But back to gift ideas, www.buzzfeed.com had a list of ideas about how you can honor Mom, so I’m passing it on to you, along with my personal comments.

Number one was instead of just signing your name to a store-bought card, make a card that shows how much you care or write something really touching inside the card that only you and your mother share. My kids don’t realize it, but I keep all their cards with handwritten notes because it shows me that they took the time to sit down and write something especially for me. My granddaughter is 13 and I already know that she will make me a card for Mother’s Day with the sweetest sentiment like she has done for all the years I’ve been fortunate to love her.

Number two was to write your mother a brief note for each week of the year. With our ever-raising postage rates, an e-mail or text message would work fine. My daughter calls me every weekend as she lives out of state, and I look forward to her call as the high point of my weekend. My youngest son lives within walking distance, but he usually calls me every other day to check in. My oldest son, without a doubt, will call me on Mother’s Day as he knows that is a capital sin if not done.

Number three was to make Mom a coupon book she can redeem whenever she wants. Mine would be simple: take down the garbage for Monday AM pickup. Doesn’t seem like much, but with three dogs and a busy household of Chewy boxes littering the porch, one less item sure helps.

Number four, according to the article and several sources on Google, time is the most precious gift you can give. Spend the day with Mom doing whatever she likes to do, even if it’s simply sitting on the porch with a glass of sweet tea.

Number five I must beg off from: Serve Mom a home-cooked breakfast in bed. My breakfast these days is a cup of probiotic yoghurt or a glass of kefir. For those of you who are on the probiotic bandwagon, strawberry is the best flavor for kefir fans (sorry to my daughter who recommended plain kefir — too difficult to get it down). Even better, treat Mom to a delicious brunch at her favorite restaurant.

Number six was to pamper Mom by getting her a gift certificate to her favorite salon or slip an Amazon or Walmart gift card inside a Hallmark or crafted card.

Next was to send flowers, but for those who want to do something different, send an Edible Arrangement filled with fruit or, even better, a bit of chocolate. This one is a tie for me: flowers versus chocolate (but chocolate will always have a slight edge).

Number eight, buy her favorite bottle of wine or get her a subscription to a wine of the month club. Better still, skip the sweet tea and toast her special day with her with either red, rosé or white wine while you relax on the porch.

And number nine, if your mother is an avid reader, there’s nothing better than a good book with a handwritten note inside. Don’t know what she likes? Try a novel by John Grisham for a mother that likes spies or thrillers, or one by Stephen King for the mother who likes the macabre, or one by Danielle Steele for a mother hooked on romance, or a book by James Patterson for a book with twists and turns on crime. My favorite author was Ann Rule, who passed away in 2015. She, too, was an author of true crime books and articles. She’s best known for “The Stranger Beside Me” (1980), about the serial killer Ted Bundy, with whom she worked and whom she considered a friend, but was later revealed to be a murderer. Many of her books center on murder cases that occurred in the Pacific Northwest and her adopted home state of Washington.

And, finally, number 10, just tell Mom that you love her, which is the best gift of all.

I hope this list helps in figuring out how to honor your mothers on Mother’s Day. And from fabulous English writer E.M. Forster, who had a wonderful idea to help grant my perennial Mother’s Day wish: “I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars.”