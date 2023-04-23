It’s probably a good time to begin planning a summer vacation, so this column is dedicated not only to some places you might want to visit, but also to little known facts of interest courtesy of www.bestlifeonline.com.

No matter where you go in the world, it’s comforting to know that you can always enjoy America’s favorite soft drink, Coca-Cola. While the fizzy drink is sold practically everywhere, it still hasn’t officially made its way to North Korea or Cuba, according to the BBC. That’s because these countries are under long-term U.S. trade embargoes. In 2022, another country made it onto the list. Following its invasion of Ukraine, the Coca-Cola Company announced that it would be suspending business in Russia. The company finalized its exit from the world’s largest country just five months after the war began.

For those planning a trip to Europe, you’ll be content with your Coca-Cola being served everywhere. For something stronger, like fine wine, consider a trip to France. Famous for its wine, good food and amazing scenery, it’s no surprise that more people want to visit it than any other country in the world, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization. In 2017, France welcomed 86.9 million people, Spain was the second-most popular destination with 81.8 million visitors, followed by America (76.9 million), China (60.7 million), and Italy (58.3 million). I’ve been to Paris twice, once with my wonderful sister, and it was an amazing trip.

For those planning something different, the Canary Islands is a super place to visit (been there in early ‘70s — beautiful). Located in the North Atlantic Ocean off the southwest coast of Morocco, all seven islands in the archipelago flaunt enviable strips of shoreline that roll out into aquamarine waters. If you’re visiting some of the bigger islands, such as Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Lanzarote, you’ll find plush resorts with luxury accommodations. And, no, the Canary Islands are not named after the popular bird. The location was named after a different animal — the dog. Although it’s off the coast of northwestern Africa, the archipelago is part of Spain and in Spanish, the area’s name is Islas Canarias, which comes from the Latin phrase Canariae Insulae for “island of dogs.”

If New Zealand has always interested you, and if you’re visiting family or friends, it may be interesting to know that New Zealanders have more pets per household than any other country so be prepared for plenty of company. Sixty-eight percent of households in the country have a pet, which is more than any other nation in the world.

If a trip to Japan is high on the list of places to visit, Tokyo is a booming city with plenty to do. However, you will be sharing space with 37 million inhabitants! That’s right — 37 million people live in the Tokyo metro area, the world’s largest city when it comes to population size. The next largest city is Delhi, India (population of 29 million), followed by Shanghai, China (population of 26 million).

For those that don’t like cold environments, you may want to rethink your dream trip to Antarctica (although a very good friend of mine recently traveled there and loved the entire trip). The average temperature in the winter is minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (I suffer from cold feet even in the summer, so not a place for me). The coldest temperature recorded in Antarctica during a span of research between 2004 and 2016 was a frigid minus 144 degrees Fahrenheit.

When you’re on vacation and if visiting a zoo is an item on your agenda, remember that all giant pandas in zoos around the world are on loan from China. According to the article, unless you live in China, the pandas that you’re seeing are just visiting. That’s because every one of the gentle giants in zoos around the world is on loan from China and are technically the property of the government of China. Thank you, China!

Now for those that would rather stick to travel in America, California is usually at the top of everyone’s list. Sure, it has Hollywood, Disneyland, Rodeo Drive, Malibu, etc., but it’s also known as the “Artichoke Capital of the World.” Castroville, a rural town in California with perfect weather to grow artichokes, grows 99.9% of all commercially grown artichokes. I’m almost embarrassed to admit that I’ve never had artichoke, but I know they’re popular yet difficult to prepare because many chefs on “Chopped” wind up failing to thrill the judges.

As of the time of this writing, you’ll be sharing your vacation plans with the rest of the overall human population, estimated to be more than 8 billion people. And if you want to watch that increase in real-time, you can tune into the World Population Clock, which shows the upticks and downticks as babies are born and people die. You can also see the current populations of different countries. It’s mind-boggling to watch the figures constantly change.

And, finally, the article had one interesting fact which I’ll use to end this column and it, too, has to do with people: According to a study developed for National Geographic, the “most typical human person” is right-handed, makes less than $12,000 per year, has a mobile phone, and doesn’t have a bank account. Now that study was done in 2011 and I couldn’t find a more current accounting, but I did find out that Facebook, the most popular social media way of communicating, has more users than the population of the U.S., China and Brazil combined.

That’s a lot of Facebook emojis, 60 million a day, floating around in cyberspace!