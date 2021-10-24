Plans add up for School of Science and Math - Burke County Notebook

“I reached out to Robert Salsbury to liaison with us on the NCSSM project.”

He said Salsbury told him, “I think you need to move home and you need to do that.”

Lathan said his talks with Salsbury made an impression.

“I loved Duda/Paine and they were great to us, but it sparked an interest in me to go out on my own,” he said. “I moved back (to Morganton) in July 2019, and Robert let me rent office space and gave me support. I started my own company.”

Salsbury is retired, but has an active license and continues to offer encouragement.

Lathan’s firm, NVERSE Architects, has designed structures for the Burke Arts Council, a new Gamewell restaurant for JD’s Smokehouse, and Little Guatemala Coffeehouse and indoor soccer gym.

Although Lathan is not directly involved now with architecture work for NCSSM, he stays informed and frequently communicates with Duda/Paine and the school.

I spoke with him recently about the school’s progress after having an opportunity to walk through the building site.