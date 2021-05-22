Plans announced for student vaccine clinics

Burke County Public Schools is once again teaming up with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge and the Burke County Health Department, this time to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older.
Two student vaccination clinics, which are optional, will be held on Thursday, May 27, one at Liberty Middle School in western Burke County and the other at East Burke Middle School in the eastern end of the county. The clinics will be held immediately following the school day and parents must be present with their students and provide consent.
“We are excited to provide this opportunity for our high school and middle school students to receive vaccinations against COVID-19,” BCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Swan said. “Students 12 and older from any school can choose which site is more convenient for them. We wanted parents to be with their children not only for consent, but also because we know needles can be scary at any age, and there is no substitute for mom or dad.
“We also wanted to make the clinic convenient for our car-riding families and parents who work. And don’t worry, if time and transportation is an issue, there are other options in Burke County as far as locations with public transportation provided by Greenway.”
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the same locations and times on Friday, June 18. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine recently was approved for use in children as young as 12. Most children with COVID-19 develop only mild symptoms or no symptoms. Yet children remain at risk of becoming seriously ill, and they can spread the virus to others.
“We’re very happy to be helping with the clinics,” said CHS Blue Ridge Vice President Drew Thomas. “Getting a vaccination is the best way to end this pandemic.”
Students can schedule an appointment at either location online at burkecoschools.rsvpify.com. Appointments also can be scheduled by calling the health department at 828-764-9214.