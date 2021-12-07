Plant a terrarium for a unique winter garden or gift

Create a garden under glass to enjoy or give as a gift to new, experienced, and even reluctant gardeners. This self-contained system makes it easy to be a successful gardener with minimal care.

Purchase a terrarium or repurpose something hiding on a shelf in the basement, garage or shed. Even a cool glass container, cloche or bell jar turned open side down and placed on a shallow planting tray will work. Just glue a decorative doorknob or handle on the top for easy access.

Make it more festive for the holidays. Visit the ornament aisle in your favorite craft store. Create a mini terrarium from DIY Christmas orbs for holiday decoration or the perfect hostess gift.

Use closed terrariums like this when growing tropical plants. They thrive in the high humidity and moist soil.

Leave the top off or use open containers like glass vases, or mason jars for cacti and succulents. Use a cacti and succulent mix for these drought tolerant plants. They prefer the lower humidity and drier soil that open terrariums and cacti potting mix provide.