Friday, Feb. 12, 1971: “GIRLS ARE NO. 1—WHEE! Beat George Hildebran” — Quoted from my diary about the last regular season game that made the Oak Hill High School Lady Bulldogs the Skyline Conference Champions.

If you have ever been a member of a sports team, you will understand the exhilaration of victory and the feeling of being a part of a team. The Skyline Conference teams from Burke County were: Oak Hill, Glen Alpine, Drexel, Salem and George Hildebran. Old Fort and Hibriten were out of the county.

Feb. 15 was our first win in the tournament against Drexel. “We won! Score 63-28. WHEE!” (Diary quote). Feb. 18 found us up against a tough Old Fort team with a 6-foot, 1-inch tall center in the tournament, but we won 40-24. On Feb. 20, the diary quote was, “We’re number 1. We beat Hibriten, 51-32. Whee! Whee!” All tournament winners were Doris Gragg, sophomore Annette Johnson and Amanda Harbison. Annette Johnson also was awarded Most Valuable Player.

The 1970-71 conference and tournament victories placed this team from a small rural community in the unique position of being the only Oak Hill Lady Bulldog team to win both the regular season conference and tournament in the 23-year history of the high school. We went to the first round of the playoffs in Hickory and lost to Bandys High School 35-30. Our season ended with a record of 20-2.

The four seniors on our team were Doris Gragg (Bennett), Mary Gardin (Collette), Karen Hilton (Towery) and me, Debra Leigh (Cloer). We had played together for six years since integration began in the 1965-66 school year.

Entering the seventh grade in the fall of 1965 was a whole new experience for us all. The Oak Hill seventh and eighth graders rode a bus from the Oak Hill campus to our own school on another hill, which was previously Willow Tree Elementary and was now Oak Hill Junior High. We had our own cafeteria with some great cooks and a small auditorium. The only basketball hoops were outside, but we practiced in the Oak Hill gym in the afternoons when we rode the bus back to Oak Hill. The friendships we made on this team carried through our senior year and even decades later.

At our first practice in the fall of 1970, we were apprehensive about our new head coach. When Glenn Childres talked to us that day, his first words were, “I don’t know anything about coaching girls basketball.” A couple of seniors spoke up and said, “That’s OK, we kinda know what to do, but we do need you for our coach.” His assistant coach was our junior high coach, Lawrence Carpenter, and he was familiar to us. We had weeks of practice wearing baggy shirts and with our hair in pigtails. After our first game, we showered, donned dresses or pants suits, dress shoes, make up and coiffed our hair. We walked past Coach Childres as we exited the dressing room. He did a double take and asked, “Are you my girls?” We laughed and said of course. He just shook his head. Back in those days, we could not wear jeans or sweatsuits, but we dressed our best to represent our school.

Our season was thrilling — the close games, watching the clock tick off the seconds, drinking lemon lime Gatorade from a squirt bottle, (hoping no one actually used it as a straw) and cooling down my red face from the drinking fountain. That dreaded moment when we all had to congratulate the winning team as you lined up and walked past them. But our 20 victories and subsequent titles go to show that the best coach is not one with years behind them, but one that truly cared about his players and knew the right type of motivation to lead them. Though Coach Glenn Childres passed in May 2020, we hold onto our memories of him. Coach Carpenter passed in May 2013 and we recall his enthusiasm and encouragement.

All our games were supported by our families and friends, but the most vivacious cheers were from our varsity cheerleaders. Those girls were great at their sport, placing first at Camp Playmor Cheerleading Camp at Windy Hill Beach, North Myrtle. Our seniors were Elizabeth Wall (Cobb), Chief; Angie McCormick and Vanessa Ervin (Davis). Their exuberance and caring for the Bulldogs were evident in their words and half-time dance to the tune of Herb Albert and The Tijuana Brass song, “Whipped Cream.” On the side of our activity bus, we placed a banner with huge letters stating, “We’re Big, We’re Bad, We’re the BOSS.”

If I were to ask the senior team members questions, I feel the answers would be the same as mine. How many years did you play for Oak Hill? Answer was six. What was your most memorable basketball moment? Winning the conference seconded by winning the tournament. What was your best contribution? Mine was defense and drawing the offensive foul. I feel that the four seniors were good leaders and their willingness to take the extra step to make the play work was our goal and our reward was victory. Have you played organized basketball since high school? I played for the women’s team back in the 1980s for Shiloh Church with several of my high school teammates, and Mary Gardin Collette still plays in a women’s league in Hickory.

The memories of high school were not always academic or about romance. Sometimes it was exhaustion from one more running exercise called suicides: from the wall to the foul line and back, then to the top of the key and back, then to half court and back over and over and even then, we could still smile, because practice was over.