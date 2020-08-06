PLEASE SHARE: BCSO searching for missing person

Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen Friday in Burke County.
Dean Anthony Yelton, 48, is described as a 200-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Yelton was last seen Friday when he was dropped off by a friend near Linville Falls off N.C. 105. He had camping and hiking equipment with him.
BCSO wants to verify that Yelton is okay and verify his whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 828-438-5500.
