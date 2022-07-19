Plein Air Painters capture area beauty

Amid the pandemic and major renovations to the new home of the Burke Arts Council, the weekly Thursday Morning Plein Air Painters group seemed the only activity sponsored by the organization not in flux.

This group, coordinated by the Burke Arts Council and led by local pastel artist, Jane Best, has been a welcome constant and a source of much-needed inspiration and motivation for its members, according to Deborah Jones, BAC executive director.

“From this group, we were reminded that during the most challenging of times, art brings us together and provides inspiration and motivation,” one member said.

Plein air (the French expression meaning, “in the open air”) painting, goes back centuries, but was made into an art form by French Impressionists. Before the invention of the camera, outdoor scenes and natural light were landscape painters’ primary sources of information. Today, plein air painting is a popular outdoor activity for any skill level and can be done using a variety of mediums, from sketching with a pencil to painting on a canvas. Painting in natural light allows artists to capture all the color variations in nature, something even the most high-tech camera cannot do.

The group, comprised of all skill levels and mediums, meets at a pre-determined location each Thursday morning at 9 a.m., moving around to picturesque locations in Burke County and beyond. The only prerequisites are interest in painting or drawing and enjoying the outdoors.

“Painting outdoors and landscapes were both new challenges for me,” said Annette Clontz, who joined the group this year. “This amazing group of inspirational folks has given me the incentive and tremendous support to step out of my comfort zone. Now I look forward to reaching new levels!”

Best said she is impressed by the variety of styles and subjects the painters have found and painted each week.

“I've particularly enjoyed seeing their enthusiasm and progress, and love the added bonus of artists meeting and connecting with other artists,” Best said.

The Burke Arts Council Thursday Morning Plein Air Painters group has served as a guiding light during some uncertain times, Jones said.

“We invite you to become a Burke Arts Council member and join our weekly painting outing and find out for yourself just how inspiring this shared group experience can be,” Jones said. “When you sign up, you’ll receive and email letting you know where to meet.”

Those who would like to participate should bring art gear, drinking water, snacks, sunscreen, a wide brim hat, bug spray, rain gear, stool or folding chair, trash bag and camera/phone. Bathrooms are available.

For more information, visit burkearts.org.