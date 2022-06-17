Poet holds workshop, poetry slam contest at high school

Phillip Shabazz, a poet, author and teaching artist, was a special guest at Patton High School during the last few weeks of the school year.

Supported by a grant from the Burke Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council, Shabazz held poetry workshops in multiple English classes. In the workshops, he taught about different forms of poetry and held a poetry slam contest. Shabazz challenged the students to get out of their comfort zones when writing and hopes to show students how they can empower themselves using their own words and expressions.

Each student chose one poem of their own to be in the poetry slam contest and later read it in front of a panel of judges. Each class recognized first, second, third-place and honorable mention entries.

“The students were given the best opportunity to create poetry, but at the same time given the chance to look within themselves,” said Pamela Isbell, an English teacher at Patton High School. “The students used this workshop to explore their experiences and feelings to compose a variety of poetry styles. As the classroom teacher, I was able to see the students use their creativity and participate in a written form of art.”

“The poetry workshop led by Phillip Shabazz was a wonderful way to end the school year,” said Lisa Wall, a BCPS instructional coach. “The students learned so much about the process of writing and sharing poetry, and Mr. Shabazz inspired and encouraged them to think creatively and to write from their hearts and their experiences. The students came away from the workshop with a true sense of community and a newfound appreciation for expressing their perspectives of the world through poetry. We hope Mr. Shabazz can return to BCPS to work with more students in the future.”