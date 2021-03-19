Poet to lead workshops

The Burke Arts Council is pleased to welcome esteemed poet, author and teaching artist, Phillip Shabazz to Morganton as an artist-in-residence.

Shabazz’s work engages issues of community, culture, and race in America. He is the author of two collections of poetry. Critics acclaimed his latest poetry collection, “Flames in the Fire.”

“His writing is beautiful and accessible, vivid and thoughtful,” one review reads. “This is a book for people who love poetry. He takes you from the depths of despair to the sweet joy of love.”

He has served as a visiting writer at many colleges and universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill, Elon, Winthrop, Warren Wilson and the Writers’ Series at Appalachian State University.

During his residency in Morganton, Shabazz will visit New Dimensions Charter School to conduct a four-day workshop, where students will explore lyric and narrative poems and prose as they relate to their interactions with others as they support and celebrate each other’s work. Educators have called him “one of the most inspiring individuals in the arts.”