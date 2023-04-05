VALDESE -- Police in Valdese charged a woman after they say she slapped a day care worker on Tuesday afternoon.

Valdese Police Chief Jack Moss said the charge came after a homeless woman walked into the parking lot of Mount Calvary Baptist Church day care. He said the director, Jan Keaton, approached the woman because she didn’t recognize her and she asked the woman how they could help her.

Moss said the woman slapped the director because she thought they had her children. He said the woman appeared impaired and it was unclear whether she has any children.

Moss said his officers were called to the scene and knew the identity of the woman. He said the children at the day care were not involved in the situation. He said the time between when the director approached the woman and the woman was handcuffed was about five minutes.

“The woman never made it inside the day care,” Moss said. “They (the woman) never made it to children.”

The woman was arrested and charged with simple assault, he said.

Moss said administration and staff followed their safety and security protocols to the T. He said the police and fire departments go over safety and security protocols with the day care staff yearly and every time a new staff member is hired.

“She (Keaton) did everything, you know, perfect,” Moss said. “You know, she approached them, stopped them and called us immediately.”