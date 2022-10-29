Police chief to discuss homeless issues, drug trends

Jason Whisnant, chief of the Morganton Department of Public Safety, will be the next speaker featured at the “Coffee at the Museum" lecture series at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the History Museum of Burke County. He will discuss homeless issues and drug use trends affecting the local community. The presentation is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be served.

Whisnant began his law enforcement career in May 1995 when he graduated Western Piedmont Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training, according to his biography. He served the Glen Alpine Police Department as a patrolman and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer.

He joined Morganton Department of Public Safety in 1997, where he was promoted through the ranks, serving the agency and community in a variety of specialty units: field training officer, Special Operations, community policing, DARE instructor, hazardous material technician, and the special emergency response team. Additionally, he serves as the agency’s mental health and homeless liaison to the community and is a current member of the Morganton Human Relations Commission.

Whisnant has been a certified trainer at Western Piedmont Community College since 2000 and instructs new police recruits in subject control arrest techniques, domestic violence response and aspects of mental illness.

He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Services and a combined master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and Education Specialist from Gardner Webb University. He completed advanced training at North Carolina State University’s Administrative Officers Management Program and UNC School of Government in Municipal Administration.

He is a clinical mental health counselor licensed by the North Carolina Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and serves as an active therapist diagnosing/treating child, adolescent and adult mental health disorders.

To learn more about the Coffee at the Museum series, contact the History Museum of Burke County at 828-437-1777.