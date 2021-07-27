Pop-up book sale set for Saturday

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library has good news for local book lovers.

The organization will hold a pop-up book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs meeting room at the Morganton branch of the library.

Friends board member Kim Luddington said the group is trying to liquidate some of the inventory of used books it has collected since the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of three of its bi-annual book sales.

“There is about three times the number of books as usual, and we have run out of storage space,” Luddington said. “The Friends decided to host one or two small sales before our big sale in September due to the enormous amount of books we have. The Friends also want to encourage everyone to visit the library now that it is back to a normal operating schedule. Book sale patrons can pick up a library calendar, get a library card or just explore the resources available before or after attending the sale.”

The sale will feature bargain prices lower than what the Friends group offers at its regular book sales. Books will be sold for $5 per bag, or two books for $1. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own grocery bags if possible. Friends’ membership is not necessary in order to shop the sale.