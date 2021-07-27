Pop-up book sale set for Saturday

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library has good news for local book lovers.
The organization will hold a pop-up book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs meeting room at the Morganton branch of the library.
Friends board member Kim Luddington said the group is trying to liquidate some of the inventory of used books it has collected since the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of three of its bi-annual book sales.
“There is about three times the number of books as usual, and we have run out of storage space,” Luddington said. “The Friends decided to host one or two small sales before our big sale in September due to the enormous amount of books we have. The Friends also want to encourage everyone to visit the library now that it is back to a normal operating schedule. Book sale patrons can pick up a library calendar, get a library card or just explore the resources available before or after attending the sale.”
The sale will feature bargain prices lower than what the Friends group offers at its regular book sales. Books will be sold for $5 per bag, or two books for $1. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own grocery bags if possible. Friends’ membership is not necessary in order to shop the sale.
“We will have hardback and paperback fiction in many genres, along with a smaller selection of non-fiction, children and young adult books,” Luddington said. “We also have a good selection of large print fiction and westerns for this sale.”
The Friends group hopes to make up for not being able to hold fundraisers during COVID-19. The organization raises funds to support the Burke County Public Library and its programs.
“The Friends’ major fundraisers are the used book sales held every spring and fall,” Luddington said. “Pandemic restrictions forced the cancellation of three book sales, which greatly impacted the funds we have available to assist the library. We ask that the community help support our libraries by joining the Friends and coming out to our book sales.”
The Friends will hold another pop-up sale on Saturday, Aug. 28, and its regular fall book sale Sept. 17-18 at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton.
“The first day of the sale is only for Friends members, and memberships are available at the door,” Luddington said of the September event.
She explained how Friends’ membership impacts the library.
“The Friends of the Burke County Public Library invite everyone in our community that values the informational, educational and creative opportunities the library provides to become a member,” Luddington said. “The Friends support library staff and augment library services and programs by providing volunteers and supplemental funding for adult and children’s programming, services such as Ancestry.com and equipment needs. During the past year, the Friends were fortunate to have sufficient reserve funds to purchase two children’s AWE learning computers. We can only provide that type of support to our community in the future through membership dues and fundraisers.”
She encouraged people to stop by the sale Saturday.
“Book sales help us help the library,” Luddington said. “We have tons of great books at bargain prices. Come to the sale and see what treasures you discover.”
Volunteers are needed to help with all the upcoming book sales and will be rewarded with a bag of free books for their efforts, according to information from the library. Those interested in volunteering should contact 828-764-9269 or email programs@bcpls.org.
Jim Wilson, director of the Burke County Public Library, said the library is once again accepting donations of books for the book sales. For more information, contact the library at 828-764-9260.
