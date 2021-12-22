Popular actor returns for 'The Color Purple - the Musical'

One of the central stories in "The Color Purple — the Musical," which is coming to the stage Jan. 21 at the Hickory Community Theatre, is about the relationship between the main character, Celie, and her sister, Nettie. In the Hickory production, the role of Nettie is played by Kayla Ferguson.
Ferguson first came to HCT in 2018 as Sarah in "Ragtime," for which she received a Kay Award as Outstanding Supporting Actress. Three months later, she returned as Deena Jones in "Dreamgirls." Her most recent Hickory appearance was in 2019, when she played Dionne in "Hair."
Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Ferguson relocated to Charlotte in 2012. She has acted in several roles there, including Karla in "The Invisible Boy" and Cora in "The Ghost at Splinter Cove" at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. She kept busy while theaters were closed by appearing as a frequent performer in Theatre Charlotte’s “Quarantine Concerts.” Her other Charlotte theater credits include Adele in "Die Fledermaus" with the Little Opera Company and Eponine in "Les Miserablés" at Central Piedmont Community College.
Asked about making the commute to perform in Hickory she said: “Just like with "Ragtime," I wanted to perform in this show and I always enjoy the environment here. I love the people. Playing Nettie is an incredible honor.”
The subplot surrounding Celie and Nettie is at turns heartbreaking and inspiring. The sisters become separated shortly after Celie marries Mister and Nettie is sent away. She tries to keep in touch with Celie by writing letters, but Mister hides them and threatens to kill Celie if she goes near the mailbox. The story of how the sisters overcome these circumstances is one of the more emotional aspects of the story of "The Color Purple — the Musical."
Performances of "The Color Purple — the Musical," will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 21-22 and 28-29 and Feb. 4-5; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Opening night, Jan. 21, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.
Tickets are available at hickorytheatre.org or 828-328-2283. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and one half-hour before any performance.
Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hickory Community Theatre strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while in the building.
The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. "The Color Purple" is produced by the United Arts Council of Catawba County, in association with Shurtape Technologies LLC. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.