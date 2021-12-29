Popular actor returns for 'The Color Purple'

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, "The Color Purple — the Musical," is a coming-of-age story about Celie Harris, a young Black woman growing up in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. Through the course of her life Celie is influenced, for good and ill, by the power of others, until finally claiming her own power. Two of those forces are her abusive husband, “Mister” and his kind mistress, Shug. In the Hickory Community Theatre’s production, which opens on Friday, Jan. 21, Jordan Randall plays “Mister” and Iris DeWitt is Shug.

Randall is a very familiar face to Catawba valley audiences, with six productions over the past year. Four of those, "Noises Off," "The Weir," "Skeleton Crew," and "Puffs," at HCT. His portrayal of Reggie in "Skeleton Crew" earned him a 2021 Kay Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role. For several years, Randall has been a regular with the outdoor drama "From This Day Forward" and with the Tweetsie Railroad in Boone. He is a native and current resident of Granite Falls and works in e-commerce and customer support for Mast General Store. In his spare time he enjoys writing and producing music and is a member of the American Society of Fight Directors.