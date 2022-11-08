Popular comic book convention returns to Morganton

A popular comic book convention is returning to Morganton in all its costumed splendor.

Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will present its annual fall Morganton Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Collett Street Recreation Center.

The event will feature some of the best comic book dealers in the Southeast, said Tim McMahon, owner of Timmy Mac’s, who organizes the biannual celebration of all things science fiction and fantasy. Other vendors will offer a wide selection of toys, games, anime and other collectibles.

“Some attendees will be dressed up as your favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows,” McMahon said. “Feel free to attend in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest.”

Professional cosplayers from the Klingon Assault Group, the 501st Legion, and the Mandalorian Mercs will be onsite. A replica of the van from the show “The Punisher” and the bounty hunter truck from “Star Wars” will be on display, as well as life-sized replicas of Yoda and other characters.

Several artists will attend the event as well, including Gregbo Watson.

“Come by and browse their prints and get an autograph,” McMahon said. “You can get an original sketch or a copy of a sketch from artists on hand.”

Admission to the show is $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 4 to 13. Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Admission is payable upon arrival in the gym on the upper level of the rec center.

“There are additional vendors and artists downstairs,” McMahon said. “There will be lots to see and lots of photo opportunities, so have your phones ready. It will be a fun-filled day for the entire family, so swing by for a good time!”