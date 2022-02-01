 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Popular comic book convention returns
Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games
Superhero Saturday

Popular comic book convention returns

Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games is bringing all your favorite comic books and costumed superheroes back to Morganton with its spring Morganton Comic Con.

The Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 on both levels of the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The event will feature some of the best comic book dealers in the southeastern US. There will be a great selection of toys, games, anime and other collectibles. Professional cosplayers from the Klingon Assault Group, the 501st Legion and Star Trek Independent Fleet will join attendees dressed up as their favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows. There will be life-sized replicas of Yoda and other characters. Feel free to attend in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest.

Local artists will be onsite, including Gregbo Watson, a professional illustrator and comic book artist who has worked on projects for Upper Deck, Zenescope and Marvel. Attendees can browse artists’ prints and get an autograph or an original sketch or a copy of a sketch from artists on hand.

Admission to the show is $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 4-13. Children 3 and younger may attend for free. Visitors should report to the main entrance upstairs in the gym to pay for admission before viewing the exhibits.

“There will be lots to see and lots of photo opportunities, so have your phones ready,” said Tim McMahon, owner of Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games. “It will be a fun-filled day for the entire family, so swing by for a good time!”

