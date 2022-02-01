Popular comic book convention returns

The Comic Con will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 on both levels of the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The event will feature some of the best comic book dealers in the southeastern US. There will be a great selection of toys, games, anime and other collectibles. Professional cosplayers from the Klingon Assault Group, the 501st Legion and Star Trek Independent Fleet will join attendees dressed up as their favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows. There will be life-sized replicas of Yoda and other characters. Feel free to attend in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest.