Popular FroYo shop gets new owner

It has been nearly 15 years since Paulo Benedeti first fell in love with frozen yogurt.

Benedeti, an actor known for recurring roles in “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Guiding Light” as well as feature-film work in movies such as “Wild Things” and “Enemy Within,” first visited Pinkberry, a well-known Los Angeles yogurt café, with a friend in 2008. He was immediately hooked and would visit the shop as often as three to four times per week after that first taste.

Now Benedeti, the new owner of Cup N Spoon in Morganton, is transitioning from yogurt connoisseur to supplier and working to put a new spin on the popular Burke County yogurt shop.

Benedeti purchased the business in August and said he wants to give it more of a local café feel, while still keeping the elements of the store regulars already love.

When he first moved to Morganton in 2014, Benedeti was planning to open his own frozen yogurt business, but instead, he quickly became a Cup N Spoon regular.

“I thought about opening a frozen yogurt place in Morganton when I first moved here,” he said. “But when I visited Cup N Spoon — or, I guess it was Di’lishi at the time — I said, ‘We don’t need one here, we already have one.’”

On the first day of fall, Thursday, Sept. 22, Cup N Spoon will hold an all-day soft grand-reopening celebration to unveil new plans Benedeti has for the store. He said the major change will be to give the store more of a local café feel.

To go along with the new direction, the store will also get a new name — Cup N Spoon FroYo Café. Benedeti feels it captures his goal for the business — keeping the best of what loyal customers love about the shop, while infusing it with the best elements of a local café.

“It’s a beautiful store, it’s gorgeous, it’s clean, it looks like a corporate franchise,” he said. “I love it, but I want to bring in a little bit of the local and the Burke County feel to it.”

Benedeti has already turned to his friends at Little Guatemala to bring in a new locally roasted, 100% Colombian coffee.

“I am Colombian, so I started off by switching to Colombian coffee,” he said. “Christian (Ramazzini) is so good that he found me a Colombian bean. … We‘re selling what we believe is the top coffee in town; it’s delicious.”

Cup N Spoon also will add new hours to accommodate morning coffee drinkers starting Thursday.

The coffee and ambiance may be getting an upgrade, but the other elements of the store, particularly the yogurt Benedeti fell in love with when he first moved to Morganton, will stay the same.

He also plans to continue Cup N Spoon’s longstanding weekly specials, including $5 fill-up your cup Fridays, $2 Waffle Cone Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and buy-one get-one to-go pints on Mondays.

Even the store’s long-time manager, Kendara King, will be an integral part of Cup N Spoon’s new direction.

“I’m really excited about everything that Paulo is wanting to put into effect,” King said. “I’m really excited to see what the future holds and what we’re able to do.”

To celebrate the transition into a small town café, the first day of fall will feature specials, giveaways and a raffle.

Benedeti said all coffee drinks will be $3.50 to encourage customers to try the café’s new Colombian coffee. He also said the first 150 customers who make a purchase will receive a gift card for a free 8-ounce frozen yogurt to be used on a return visit and be entered into a raffle for a $100 gift card. There will be a suggestion box where customers can make recommendations on how the café can better serve them.

Sept. 22 will also feature the arrival of new fall flavors, including spiced apple pie and pumpkin pie, to compliment the regular rotation customers have grown to love. The store’s signature pumpkin spice blend that has been available in past years will also be available.

Above all, Benedeti hopes the café will come to embody the best of what he has grown to love about Morganton since his first visit in 2008.

“I fell in love with the people, the community,” he said. “I was in the process of leaving Los Angeles. … I decided to have a fresh start — a more simple, clean, real, non-superficial life with quality people.”

Cup N Spoon FroYo Café is in the Morganton Heights shopping center at A110 Morganton Height Blvd. Starting Thursday, it will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For information about Cup N Spoon, follow it on Facebook or Instagram @cupnspoonmorganton.