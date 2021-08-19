Popular hawk watching event returns

Aside from offering a visual spectacle, Hawk Watch serves an important purpose. The annual counts from Grandfather Mountain and other locations help track hawk populations and migration routes over time and provide important data to inform land management decisions.

In fact, Grandfather Mountain is one of more than 300 Hawk Watch sites officially designated by the Hawk Migration Association of North America.

Counts will be conducted every day the weather permits — the hawks don’t typically fly in fog or storms — from an area inaccessible to the general public and will be posted daily at HawkCount.org.

Furthermore, Grandfather Mountain is welcoming volunteers to aid in the official count. Volunteers must attend a mandatory orientation session on Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. to participate. Those interested in attending must register by contacting John Caveny, Grandfather Mountain’s director of education and natural resources, at jcaveny@grandfather.com or 828-737-0833.

Spectators also are welcome and encouraged to witness the annual phenomenon, with prime viewing locations on Linville Peak (across the Mile High Swinging Bridge) and Half Moon Overlook (the first major overlook when entering the park).