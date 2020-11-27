Popular lighting celebration adjusted due to pandemic

HICKORY - The Bethlehem Star will still shine over Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church this year.
The church will hold a drive-thru lighting ceremony starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at its location at 9379 NC 127 N. in Hickory.
Normally, the church would hold an outdoor celebration featuring bonfires with hot chocolate, walking to the manger and having musical groups perform as the large star was lit for the holidays, but the event organizers changed the format to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Visitors will still be able to participate in the event safely from their cars. The event will include an emphasis on the religious nature of the events leading up to the birth of Jesus and the appearance of the Bethlehem Star.
Ten scenes showcasing Mary and Gabriel, Mary and Elizabeth, prophets Isaiah and Micah, the inn keeper, Herod, wise men, angels, the Christmas story, star and manger have been staged around the periphery of the Mt. Pisgah parking lot. Seven churches in Bethlehem will participate in readings and will staff various scenes. Promised Land Ministries is scheduled to be the lead church, with Pastor Billy Honeycutt reading Scripture about the star at the end of the program. As visitors arrive, they will receive a program containing a QR code that may be scanned using a cell phone camera or QR scanner app to play a YouTube program of music and narrations for the individual scenes. The QR code also will be posted before the event and a video of the program will be available after the event at mtpisgahelca.org.
The drive-thru will take approximately 15 minutes with a continuing flow of cars from 6-7:30 p.m. Attendees may find less traffic in the period between 6:45-7:30 p.m. The Bethlehem Fire Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department and Law Enforcement Explorers will maintain the flow of traffic. Dual lanes will be established as cars enter the parking area. A collection point will be provided near the exit to benefit Alexander County Flood Relief.
Donnie Teague, Bethlehem native and retired CEO of Huntington House Furniture, is the star lighting honoree for 2020. Teague has followed in his late father Clayton Teague’s footprints as a leader in the furniture industry and creator of jobs in the Bethlehem Community. Like his father, he is well known for his community support through donations and providing personal assistance with community activities such as scouting and other volunteer programs. Teague and his wife, Myra, still live in Bethlehem. The couple has two children, Corey and Kellie, and three grandchildren.
Churches and ministers participating include Promised Land Ministries, Pastor Billy Honeycutt; Christian Fellowship Church, Pastor Neil Bowman; Fellowship Advent Christian Church, Pastor David Ross; Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Pastor David Bost; Bethlehem Baptist Church, Pastor Dean Chambers; Bethlehem Church of God, Pastor Stewart Lankford; and Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, Pastor Mike Stone.
Families are encouraged to carpool to the event. To maintain social distancing, no walking through the scenes will be allowed. No bathrooms will be available for visitors. The inclement weather date is Sunday, December 6.
A second event, the traditional Fellowship Advent Christmas in Bethlehem Drive-Thru, will continue to have approximately 25 scenes and will be strictly a drive-thru event Dec. 11-13 from 6-9 p.m.
Through the efforts of many groups and individuals, organizers hope and pray for a safe and holy night as they provide this special gift to visitors in the “Little Town of Bethlehem.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.