Popular lighting celebration adjusted due to pandemic

Normally, the church would hold an outdoor celebration featuring bonfires with hot chocolate, walking to the manger and having musical groups perform as the large star was lit for the holidays, but the event organizers changed the format to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Visitors will still be able to participate in the event safely from their cars. The event will include an emphasis on the religious nature of the events leading up to the birth of Jesus and the appearance of the Bethlehem Star.

Ten scenes showcasing Mary and Gabriel, Mary and Elizabeth, prophets Isaiah and Micah, the inn keeper, Herod, wise men, angels, the Christmas story, star and manger have been staged around the periphery of the Mt. Pisgah parking lot. Seven churches in Bethlehem will participate in readings and will staff various scenes. Promised Land Ministries is scheduled to be the lead church, with Pastor Billy Honeycutt reading Scripture about the star at the end of the program. As visitors arrive, they will receive a program containing a QR code that may be scanned using a cell phone camera or QR scanner app to play a YouTube program of music and narrations for the individual scenes. The QR code also will be posted before the event and a video of the program will be available after the event at mtpisgahelca.org.