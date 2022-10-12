Popular oyster festival returns to courthouse square

A tasty fundraiser is returning to the area for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Burke Arts Council will hold its 20th annual October Oyster and Shrimp Festival from 1-7 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse, according to a press release from the organization.

Deborah Jones, executive director of the Burke Arts Council, said the popular celebration dates back to 2003, but during the last two years, BAC has held the event in a drive-thru format featuring soup and handmade bowls. She and the event volunteers are excited to get back on the square to provide music, craft beer, friends meeting friends and great seafood to the community.

Local restaurateur and caterer Phil Scarboro will provide a variety of food for purchase during the festival, including fried and steamed oysters, fried and boiled shrimp, clam chowder, barbecue, hamburgers, plus all the fixings. Catawba Valley Brewing and Fonta Flora Brewery will provide a variety of beverages for sale, including soft drinks, wine and craft beer. Desserts will be available as well.

While people are eating their meals, they can enjoy the sounds of the local band Continental Divide, who will be performing throughout the event at the amphitheater on the courthouse square.

Continental Divide has been playing in the southeast for more than 30 years, according to a previous News Herald article.

"The band’s reputation is one of quality, professionalism and, above all, entertaining," the article reads. "The band says a CD or video cannot reproduce the energy it delivers at a live performance. From the silky-smooth voice of Gene Pharr, a 2016 Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame inductee, to the tightness of the rhythm section, to the flowing lines of the horn section, the band puts on a performance everyone will remember."

“They have performed for this event at least 10 times,” Jones said. “The crowd loves their style of music and their energy.”

The Burke Arts Council also will have a booth set up to give people the opportunity to purchase artwork created by local artisans and will hold a 50/50 raffle.

Admission to the festival is free. Proceeds from food and drink sales and the raffle will benefit the Burke Arts Council’s general operating fund.

“This is a fundraiser for our general operating needs and programming,” Jones said. “Adult and children’s classes will resume soon in our new home. We’re also going to be increasing our staff when we open the doors to our new home.”

She expressed appreciation for the generous support of the festival’s sponsors and volunteers.

“Without them, this event would not be possible,” Jones said.

She encouraged people to come to the festival to enjoy good food and upbeat music.

“This is fresh seafood prepared and cooked on the spot,” Jones said. “C’mon out and enjoy this beautiful historic square and amphitheater and meet your friends on a warm autumn afternoon. And it’s a great cause -- supporting the arts in our community.”

For more information on the October Oyster and Shrimp Festival, contact the Burke Arts Council at 828-433-7282 or visit burkearts.org.