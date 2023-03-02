Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will present its annual spring Morganton Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton.

The event will feature some of the best comic book dealers in the Southeast, as well as vendors selling a wide variety of toys, games, anime and other collectibles. There will be professional cosplayers on hand from the Klingon Assault Group, the 501st Legion and the Mandalorian Mercs.

“Some attendees will be dressed up as your favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows,” said Tim McMahon, owner of Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games. “Feel free to attend in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest. There will be lots to see, such as replicas from popular TV shows, comics and movies. There will be life-sized replicas of Yoda and other characters.”

Several artists will be onsite during the event, including Gregbo Watson and local artist Stacey Fleming.

“Come by and browse their prints and get an autograph,” McMahon said. “You can get an original sketch or a copy of a sketch from artists on hand.”

Admission to the show is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-13. Children ages 3 and younger may attend for free. Visitors should report to the main entrance upstairs in the gym to purchase admission. There are additional vendors and artists downstairs.

“There will be lots to see and lots of photo opportunities, so have your phones ready,” McMahon said. “It will be a fun-filled day for the entire family, so swing by for a good time!”