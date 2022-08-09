Popular Waldensian Festival returns

VALDESE — The town of Valdese is getting ready for one of its biggest celebrations of the year.

The 47th annual Waldensian Festival will take place Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, in the heart of downtown Valdese.

The festival has a long tradition in the community and serves to honor the town’s founders, the Waldenses, according to a previous News Herald article. On the second Saturday of each August, Waldenses around the world celebrate what is called the Glorious Return, commemorating the return of the Waldenses from exile in Switzerland to their native valleys in the Cottian Alps of Italy in 1689. The town of Valdese, founded by a group of 29 Waldensians on May 29, 1893, celebrates this historical event with live entertainment, games, vendors and more.

Friday cruise-in

The celebration will kick off Friday with a cruise-in. Main Street in Valdese will close to vehicle traffic at 5 p.m. so classic and antique cars can line the street for all to admire. Those interested in participating should visit waldensianfestival.com for information.

Friday entertainment

The Cat 5 band will perform Friday at 7 p.m. The group won a CBMA Cammy Award for New Artist of the Year in 2020 and won five of the 10 Cammy Awards they were nominated for in 2021: Song of the Year for “The Beach and The Boulevard,” Group of the Year, Smoothie Of The Year for their remake of “Something Said Love,'' Songwriter Of The Year for “The Beach and The Boulevard” and Instrumentalist of the Year for Cat5 drummer Camron Dudley.

Saturday activities

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, visitors can discover all the festival has to offer at the information and merchandise booth at the corner of Rodoret and Main streets.

Saturday’s celebration will include a new free “Kid Zone.” From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., kids can come to Praley Street at Main Street to enjoy inflatables and an 80-foot water slide.

The Waldensian Festival would not be complete without bocce. The Western North Carolina Regional Tournament, sponsored and hosted by the Le Phare des Alpes facility on Laurel Street South, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. This year’s local and state competitions do not have an age limit as in previous years. Bocce, a game similar to lawn bowling, was a favorite pastime of the early settlers in Valdese and continues to provide entertainment for young and old. The LPDA will serve hot Waldensian bread cooked onsite in the wood burning oven, and a favorite food of the Waldensians, soutisso, a pork-based sausage.

The Great Waldensian Footrace will return at 8 a.m. Saturday starting at the Valdese Community Recreation Center. The 10k runners will head down Laurel Street, then onto Lovelady before making their way back. The 5k runners will double back before they hit Lovelady. Children can participate in the 1-mile Fun Run immediately following the 5 and 10k race. Refreshments will be served. The Valdese Community Center Pool and splash pad will be available to all participants and guests.

Festival sponsor Farris Insurance Agency will host Mountain Mike, an international speed carver and masterpiece carver, who will demonstrate his cutting skills during the festival Saturday in the Farris Insurance Agency parking lot at the intersection of Main and Carolina streets. Mountain Mike holds the title of "Master of the Chainsaw" for 2016 and 2017. He was a member of the 2015 US (2nd place) speed carving team in the world championships. He also took third-place in the Australian chainsaw carving championships, first-place in the “Carving at the Casino" competition in Seneca, New York; and first- and second-place at Ridgway Rendezvous in Pennsylvania.

Saturday entertainment

Saturday’s Main Stage will feature an exciting lineup of entertainment throughout the day:

9 a.m. — Tumblemania demonstration: Enjoy a special performance at the Main Stage as local tumblers share their flips, jumps and dance moves.

10:30 a.m. — Old Colony Singers: The cast from the historic outdoor drama “From This Day Forward” will share a reenactment of the production, including French hymns and sword fighting.

11 a.m. — Gravity Check Juggling: Comedy juggling duo Ken Julian and Kyle Brown will amaze the crowd with high level technical juggling, Chinese yo-yo's and many other circus-type feats.

Noon: The Brother’s Cooperative — Brother duo Jon and Matthew Boerger provide a unique blend of traditional Appalachian and Irish folk music, with bluegrass and country music influences. Playing a number of instruments including guitar, mandolin and fiddle, Jon and Matthew play a blend of originals and covers of early acoustic music.

2 p.m. — Debbie Huffman Dance Academy demonstration: Students with the Debbie Huffman Dance Academy will offer a special presentation. The students, ranging in age from 3 to 18, study ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical dance, hip hop and introductory acrobatics.

3 p.m. — Lost Wages: Brian Mull and David Bonner began playing music together as students at Appalachian State University in the ’90s. These Valdese natives were favorites at local venues throughout the High Country. They've recently started playing publicly again, mixing ’70s, ’80s and ’90s singalong country and rock with today's hits.

7 p.m. — The Catalinas: As the the Festival finale headliner, The Catalinas, North Carolina’s premier beach music band, has been a dominant force on the music scene in the Southeast, playing thousands of corporate parties, weddings, festivals and private parties of all kinds. The band has recorded and released more than 75 songs, most notably the regional hit "You Haven't the Right" in 1967 and the trend-setting classic "Summertime's Callin' Me" in 1975, a song which was a large part of creating what is now called “beach music.” Their latest CD release, "Dancin' Romancin," is currently No. 1 on the charts, along with its hit, "Cool Breeze.”

Shopping opportunities

There will be plenty of opportunities to shop at the festival throughout the day Saturday.

More than 130 specialty food and craft vendors will be set up from Carolina Street to Praley Street. Browse handmade pottery, jewelry, apparel, Adirondack furniture, plants, yard art, home décor, bath and body products, and toys. Indulge in all the specialty street foods you love — fried Oreos, funnel cakes, barbecue, cheesesteaks, turkey legs, homemade ice cream, specialty cakes, pizza, Italian ice, and so much more. Be sure to visit the activity vendors as well — henna tattoos, face painting and caricatures.

Other activities

Waldensian Presbyterian Church on Main Street invites the community to celebrate the Glorious Return during a special service at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The historic Old Rock School School on Main Street will host several events during the festival. The Rock School Art Galleries will sponsor the 35th Annual Open Art Competition. Visit the galleries to vote for the “People’s Choice Award” or to view artists’ demonstrations in the Waldensian Room from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists will sell their artwork and showcase their talent.

The Piedmont and Western Railroad Model Train Museum will hold an open house Saturday. The museum is on the lower level of the Old Rock School. The layout is almost 1,400 square feet. The mainline is mostly single track, approximately 250 feet long with total track well over 1,000 feet. Currently, 16 to 20 locomotives and almost 200 freight and passenger cars are in use.

Alcohol sales

Beer and wine will be sold along Main Street during the festival from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Domestic beers will be sold by the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary, along with peach bellinis and various wines from Waldensian Style Wines. Those that partake in beer and wine are reminded to only consume it within the allowed areas of the festival. Coolers will not be permitted in the Main Stage area.

Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town of Valdese, encouraged people to stop by the festival and have some fun.

"Celebrate the 47th annual Waldensian Festival with us,” Angi said. “Stroll downtown, enjoy the eats, cool down at the free kids zone and check out the many exhibits. The whole town looks forward to celebrating with you. From bocce to beach music, the Waldensian Festival has something for everyone to enjoy."

For more information, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.