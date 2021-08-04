Portion of Herron Street to close for roadway repair

Special to The News Herald
Contractors will begin completing resurfacing and repair work on Herron Street starting Thursday. To safely complete this work, contractors will be closing the 300 block of Herron Street from Bay Street to Jones Street until further notice.
Herron Street will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the work. However, local traffic will be allowed to access their homes as needed.
