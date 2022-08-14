Portion of movie to be filmed in Burke next year

Burke County will be one of the shooting locations for a planned feature film.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday state grants for five television and/or film projects planned for 2023. The projects will receive North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants and the projects are expected to spend more than $61 million in the state during their filming, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

One of the films, and the first awardee of the latest grants, is “Untitled Please Don’t Destroy,” which is a Universal Pictures feature-length film from the comedic trio “Please Don’t Destroy,” according to the commerce department.

The department said filming is expected to take place in Burke, Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.

IMDB says the comedy is expected to start production on Aug. 18, 2023, and follows three friends who live together.

“When they realize that they don’t like their life trajectory, they set off to find a gold treasure that is rumored to be buried in the nearby mountain,” IMDB says about the film.

Former talk show host Conan O’Brien, who’s supposed to have a new series on HBO Max, is one of the actors listed for the film, as well as Cedric Yarbrough, who starred in the TV show “Reno 911” and film “40-Year-Old Virgin,” and Nichole Sakura, who was in the TV show “Superstore,” according to IMDB.

The production is approved for a state film and entertainment rebate grant of up to $7 million, the maximum for a feature-length film, according to the commerce department release.

Four other television and film projects also received grant funds. The grants for the projects are:

$937,500 film rebate for the feature-length horror film “Site.” The project is shooting in the Charlotte and Shelby areas and tells the story of man who, after experiencing a time distortion in an abandoned military test site, begins to suffer traumatic visions of other lives that somehow hold the thread to his own unravelling present, according to the state and IMDB.

$6.5 million rebate grant for the Fox comedy series “Welcome to Flatch” from Lionsgate Television. The series returns to southeastern North Carolina for its second season, continuing its storyline about a small town, particularly its younger population, that is being filmed for a documentary. Production is also already underway in Duplin, New Hanover and Pender counties, with filming continuing through October, the release said. Some of the actors in the series are Jaime Pressly, Seann William Scott, Krystal Smith and Aya Cash, according to the release and IMDB.

Up to $589,105 grant for an independent feature-length film entitled “Eric Larue.” Production is taking place in the greater Wilmington area and the movie will tell the story of a mother’s struggle to cope after her son commits an act of mass violence. The production hails from Big Indie Pictures and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer, Annie Parisse, Tracy Letts, Paul Sparks and Alison Pill, according to IMDB and the release. It is in pre-production and is being directed by Michael Shannon, according to IMDB.

Up to $156,250 grant for a made-for-TV/streaming movie “Second Time Around,” which is about a pastor whose chance encounter may turn out to be a true gift from heaven. The project recently completed filming in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties and will air on the streaming service PureFlix, according to the commerce department release.

Altogether, these new projects are expected to produce direct in-state spending of more than $61 million while creating more than 2,400 job opportunities in the state, the release said.

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant provides financial assistance to attract feature film and television productions that will stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out following the completion of the project and a successful audit, according to the commerce department.

“We are excited to have more and more productions creating economic development opportunities in our state,” North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster said in the release. “From feature-length films to television and streaming series, to commercials and travel shows, our state is once again proving to be a top choice for production.”

The program is administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of VisitNC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.