Positivity rate drops below 6%, on steady decline, health department says

Burke County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is on a steady decline, with the rate falling below 6% Monday.
The positivity rate dropped from 6.08% Friday to 5.63% Monday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department, with 53 new cases of COVID-19 added to the county’s total Monday.
Those new cases brought the total number of cases up to 15,852, with 467 active cases, the health department said. Of the new cases, 17 were in children and teens, nine were in 20-39-year-olds and 14 were in 40-59-year-olds, the department said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a positivity rate less than 5% to be an indicator of a low risk of COVID-19 transmission, the health department said.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 23 hospitalizations Monday, with 11 patients in the intensive care unit and seven patients on ventilators. All but one of the patients in the ICU were unvaccinated, and all of the patients on ventilators were unvaccinated, the hospital system said.
The number of people seeking treatment for COVID-19 through UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital dropped from 108 Friday to 91 Monday, the hospital system said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,599 new cases for a daily percent positive rate of 6.4%, and 1,852 people hospitalized throughout the state on Monday.
Statewide, 70% of the adult population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66% are fully vaccinated, NCDHHS reported.
Across Burke County, 49% of residents 12 years old and older are fully vaccinated, and 52% are partially vaccinated, the state reported.
“In order to keep our daily percent positivity rate down, we ask Burke County residents to remain vigilant in your efforts: get your vaccine if you have not already done so, wear a mask in areas of high transmission, get tested if you have an exposure or experiencing symptoms, practice good hand-washing, and staying home if you are sick,” the county health department said in a release Monday.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.