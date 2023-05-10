This Saturday, mail carriers will once again be picking up donated food from residents that will go to feed the hungry in Burke County.

Sandra Robinson, a Morganton Post Office city carrier and the National Association of Letter Carriers union president for Morganton, said the postal carriers annual food drive is Saturday. She said people can put non-perishable food items in bags or boxes and put them at their mailbox on Saturday for their carriers to pick up.

Non-perishable food can be anything from cereals, soups, rice, beans, boxed foods and pasta. She said people should not donate items that can go bad such as breads, cheeses or milk. She said canned or powered milk is fine to donate.

All of the food donated will go to Burke United Christian Ministries’ food pantry, Robinson said.

Robinson said the post offices typically give out bags for the donated food to be put in but this year grocery stores were running low on bags. She said people can put the food in bags or boxes.

Folks who don’t have a mailbox can still donate non-perishable food by dropping it off at their local post office. Robinson said each post office will have bins inside for donated food.

If someone misses donating on Saturday, carriers will still pick up donated food next week, she said.

This is the 31st year for the food drive and The National Association of Letter Carriers conducts a food drive the second Saturday in May every year. Robinson said they were not able to have the food drive in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Last year was the first year back for the food drive after the pandemic and post offices in Burke County collected 6,000 tons for the food pantry, Robinson said.

“As much food as we can get is good for the food pantry,” Robinson said. “If you can give, please do.”