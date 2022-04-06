Poultry shows and public sales suspended until further notice

RALEIGH — All North Carolina poultry shows and public sales will be suspended due to the threat of high pathogenic avian influenza, state veterinarian Mike Martin announced Tuesday.

The suspension includes all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in the state. The activities are suspended until further notice.

“This suspension is due to the continued spread of HPAI that has affected commercial and backyard flocks in numerous states, including North Carolina,” Martin said. “We do not make this decision lightly. HPAI is a serious threat to our poultry industry, and this is a precaution to help limit the introduction of the virus to backyard and commercial flocks.”

North Carolina joins several other states, including Georgia, that have also canceled or altered poultry events due to HPAI.

Poultry owners across the state need to practice strict biosecurity. This includes keeping flocks indoors without access to outside and reporting sick birds to the owner's local veterinarian; the N.C. Veterinary Division at 919-707-3250; or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System at 919-733-3986.

Warning signs of HPAI include:

Reduced energy, decreased appetite, decreased activity or a combination of these.

Lower egg production or production of soft-shelled or misshapen eggs.

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles.

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs.

Difficulty breathing, runny nose, sneezing or a combination of these.

Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors, circling or a combination of these.

Greenish diarrhea.

Since March 29, HPAI has been detected at seven commercial poultry facilities in Johnston and Wayne counties. More than 90,000 turkeys and more than 280,000 broilers have been killed and composted onsite to prevent further spread of the virus.

This type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are no cases to date of this strain of HPAI infecting a person.

The virus also is not considered a food safety threat, and infected birds do not enter the food supply. All properly cooked poultry products are safe to consume.

Updates and information about the outbreak is at ncagr.gov/avianflu.