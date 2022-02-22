Powdered infant formula recalled, FDA warns

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, EleCare infant or EleCare Jr. powdered formulas if all of the following are true on the formula packaging:

The first two digits of the formula’s lot number are 22 through 37.

The lot number contains K8, SH or Z2.

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Consumers can check their formula’s lot number on the bottom of the container to determine if it was included in this recall. Below are examples of containers showing where to find the lot number and check if they are between 22 and 37.

Parents and caregivers also can visit similacrecall.com or call 800-986-8540 to find out if the formula they have is included in the recall.

If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it and go to similacrecall.com for a refund or replacement, depending on how the product was acquired or the type of product. Use different feeding options for your infant and talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about any concerns you may have.