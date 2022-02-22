Powdered infant formula recalled, FDA warns

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is cautioning families about certain infant formulas that have been recalled by Abbott for potentially containing a bacteria that can lead to hospitalization in infants.
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr. They should not be used.
On Feb. 18, Abbott issued a voluntary recall for the products after an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration found the bacteria Cronobacter in samples from Abbott’s manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan. This bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, and these can be very serious in infants.
The first symptom of Cronobacter infection in infants is usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, crying or very low energy. If your child is experiencing any symptoms, you should notify your child’s medical provider and seek medical care for your child immediately. To see potential symptoms of an infection, visit bit.ly/3t1cICg.
Nationwide, three infants were hospitalized with Cronobacter infections between September and December after using the recalled formula; other possible cases also are under investigation. No infections linked to this recall have been identified in North Carolina to date.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, EleCare infant or EleCare Jr. powdered formulas if all of the following are true on the formula packaging:
- The first two digits of the formula’s lot number are 22 through 37.
- The lot number contains K8, SH or Z2.
- The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
Consumers can check their formula’s lot number on the bottom of the container to determine if it was included in this recall. Below are examples of containers showing where to find the lot number and check if they are between 22 and 37.
Parents and caregivers also can visit similacrecall.com or call 800-986-8540 to find out if the formula they have is included in the recall.
If your product is affected by the recall, do not use it and go to similacrecall.com for a refund or replacement, depending on how the product was acquired or the type of product. Use different feeding options for your infant and talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about any concerns you may have.
If you are a participant in the N.C. Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, do not use the recalled infant formula. Families with products affected by the recall can:
- Return the product to the place of purchase.
- Contact Abbott for instructions at similacrecall.com or Similac customer service at 800-986-8540.
- Return it to the local WIC agency. Contact information for local WIC offices can be found at bit.ly/3LPhL18.
The recall does not affect soy-based infant formula, metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas, liquid infant formula or liquid exempt infant formula. Consumers should continue to use all products not part of the recall advisory.
This is an evolving situation and investigations are ongoing. For information from Abbott or federal agencies, go to or call:
- Abbott recall information site: similacrecall.com
- Abbott consumer hotline: 800-986-8540
- Abbott news release: bit.ly/3LLQlcq
- FDA recall information: bit.ly/3pa2le2