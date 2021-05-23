Power outage planned for Monday

Special to The News Herald
Morganton city crews will be performing an electrical upgrade on Monday.
A corresponding power outage will affect approximately 875 customers in the downtown area and east of downtown, including East Meeting Street, Center Street, East Union Street, Vine Arden Road. The power will be shut off at 5 a.m. and should be back on in 30 to 60 minutes.
For more information, call the city’s electric services department at 828-438-5277.
