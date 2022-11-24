Practice welcomes registered dietician

Emily Bordeleau Cannon, RDN, recently joined Burke Primary Care in its population health management team.

Cannon, a Burke County native, previously worked as a registered dietitian at Cox Family Medicine in Rutherford College. She earned an undergraduate degree in nutrition and foods at Appalachian State University in Boone, after earning an associate's degree at Western Piedmont Community College.

She served her dietetic internship at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, and participated in other internships at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, and UNC Health Blue Ridge and Broughton Hospital, both in Morganton.

Cannon’s role as a registered dietitian nutritionist is to use her expertise in nutrition and food to help patients improve dietary choices to improve their health outcomes.

To do that, she will assess the nutritional and health needs of patients, counsel them on healthy eating habits and assist them with meal plans, taking the patients’ preferences and budgets into account.

Cannon has served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Waldensian Presbyterian Church, as a community garden liaison and volunteer at Praley Street Acre of Grace Community Garden in Valdese and as a volunteer and fill-in instructor at Unit One Fitness, all in Valdese.

“Emily Cannon’s contribution will be vital to our population health management team within our practice and especially, to our patients,” said Scott Gallagher, chief operating officer for Burke Primary Care. “As health care providers, we have long known the relationship between good nutrition and good health. What we eat can make a tremendous difference. Emily has the knowledge and experience to help our patients learn how their body reacts to food.”

Cannon is working at Burke Primary Care, located at 103 Medical Heights Drive in Morganton, each weekday.