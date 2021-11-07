Pregnant and scared: a first-time mother finds help - Burke County Notebook

The women screen mothers for post-partum depression. They make home visits. They link families with community resources for housing, transportation, food, health, employment, counseling and development services. They encourage literacy by providing books for the babies, as well as giving child-rearing books to new mothers. They help parents become more self-sufficient. They hold get-togethers with other participants, the largest their annual Christmas party.

They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The team loves what they do, they agreed.

“The problem is we’re not that visible,” Carswell-Worley said.

Often new parents are unaware of their existence.

“Anyone can make a referral, but it’s up to the family if they want to participate,” added Carswell-Worley.

Transforming experience

Scott, leery of accepting help because of pride, hesitated about calling the agency. But she was 27 and had never changed a diaper or sterilized a bottle.

“I was afraid to make a mistake,” she pointed out. “It’s not that babies come with instruction manuals. Someone’s life depended on me. I had a great fear of the unknown.”