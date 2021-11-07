Pregnant and scared: a first-time mother finds help - Burke County Notebook

Eight years ago, Morganton mother Angie Scott found out she was pregnant and panicked.
“I could hold down a job, graduate from college and maintain a home,” she said. “But what do you do with this baby?”
Scott is a 2010 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a bachelor’s degree in science and a specialty in botany. Six months of the year, she puts her degree to work at the Morganton Farmers Market, where she sells products from Pure Solutions Co., an organic skin care and alternative plant medicine business. She “loves yoga” and teaches it year round.
She lives with Freddie Buchanan, an administrative assistant at Broughton Hospital, and their two daughters in the re-done house where Scott was raised.
Though I’d seen her at farmers’ market, I officially met her and her daughters at Martha’s Park to discuss her story. The girls ran off to play with Lisa Ross, family support specialist at the Children’s Hope Alliance, a woman they’d known almost since birth.
Scott lost her own parents early. Her mother died when she was 10 and her father when she was 18. As a result, she was “heartbroken” thinking about the baby to come. Grateful she had Buchanan’s support, she, nevertheless, deeply regretted both parents gone and no other family around.
“I was really scared about a new baby in my life,” she said.
She confessed her fears to a DSS social worker, whose name she is sorry she doesn’t remember. The social worker’s advice changed her life, Scott said. She told Scott about “a perfect support group,” for her situation. She handed her a card for Children’s Hope Alliance.”
Supporting mothers, families
The Children’s Hope Alliance of Morganton is designed to help with pregnancy and new babies.
Any pregnant woman or primary caregiver of a child under 3 months old can enroll. The Alliance works not just with the caretaker and the new baby, but with older siblings. Families may remain in the program until the child turns 5.
Their five-woman team includes Program Manager Sarah Haymore; Family Resource Specialist Ellen Settlemyer; and family support specialists, Lisa Ross, Jessica Taylor and Shanna Carswell-Worley.
Supported by grants and donations, the free and voluntary program aims to help parents create safe, nurturing homes for new babies and their families. Haymore adds that it encourages parents to “realize what strengths they already possess and ensures access to resources to help them succeed.”
Their work is many faceted.
The women screen mothers for post-partum depression. They make home visits. They link families with community resources for housing, transportation, food, health, employment, counseling and development services. They encourage literacy by providing books for the babies, as well as giving child-rearing books to new mothers. They help parents become more self-sufficient. They hold get-togethers with other participants, the largest their annual Christmas party.
They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The team loves what they do, they agreed.
“The problem is we’re not that visible,” Carswell-Worley said.
Often new parents are unaware of their existence.
“Anyone can make a referral, but it’s up to the family if they want to participate,” added Carswell-Worley.
Transforming experience
Scott, leery of accepting help because of pride, hesitated about calling the agency. But she was 27 and had never changed a diaper or sterilized a bottle.
“I was afraid to make a mistake,” she pointed out. “It’s not that babies come with instruction manuals. Someone’s life depended on me. I had a great fear of the unknown.”
When she finally decided to call, she said, “It was like God told me” to do it. And when she was appointed to caseworker Lisa Ross, she discovered “an angel in human form.” Ross changed the way Scott looked at everything, she said, “especially motherhood and being able to cope.”
“This program gave me resources, confidence, an ear to listen to and voice concerns to,” she said. “The little things — they really add up,”
Prior to the baby’s birth, she practiced changing diapers on a doll.
“I have to see it, to learn things step by step, hands on,” she said.
After baby Julia was born, Scott struggled with “lack of sleep, terrified of this baby.” Was she feeding her child enough? Holding her in the right position?
When Julia was 2 months old, Ross came to her house for the first time.
“She supported me and answered questions, concerns and worries,” Scott said.
The program also helped connect Scott to other first-time mothers. It introduced her to books for herself and for her children. Though her own parents hadn’t read often to her, she now loves to read with her girls.
“We cuddle up and read under the covers,” she said.
The staff at Children’s Hope Alliance “encourages family time and togetherness,” she added.
Their family went to all the Christmas programs. She and her life partner, Buchanan, even helped with preparations.
“It brings Christmas cheer,” she said.
Meeting other people in the get-togethers, she discovered “another good thing about the program. It helps people in the darkest places, sex abuse and drugs.
“They rescue children,” she said. “What could be more profound?”
About three years ago, she graduated from the program, sorry it was over.
“I was sad to say goodbye,” Scott said.
She continues to support Children Hope Alliance.
“I donate to them all the time,” she said. “Lord knows they need it.”
She loves the thought of helping clothe a baby.
“Without the Children’s Hope Alliance, I don’t think I’d be the mother I am,” she said. “They [the staff] are really caring. It’s not just a paycheck.”
The gift they gave her was “priceless,” she said. “I could never pay them back.”
Maggie McKinney is a member of Morganton Writers Group.