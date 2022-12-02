Pregnant woman among three injured in four-vehicle wreck

A pregnant woman was among three people transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in a four-vehicle wreck on Friday, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

According to scanner traffic, the incident occurred in the vicinity of 145 Sanford Drive near the intersection with West Union Street a little after 3 p.m. on Friday. Traffic was blocked in both directions for approximately 45 minutes after the crash.

Lt. B. Carswell of Morganton Department of Public Safety said the collision occurred when the driver of a red SUV failed to stop for traffic backed up at a red light. Carswell said the initial collision resulted in a chain reaction causing the impacted vehicle to slide forward into the car in front of it until the forward momentum ended with a fourth vehicle, which was a large pickup truck.

In addition to the pregnant woman, whom Carswell describe as "shook up," two others were taken to the hospital -- one experiencing chest pains and another with a broken ankle and a facial laceration.

Carswell said it is important to be extra vigilant during the holiday season as there are extra vehicles on the road and it is common for traffic to be backed up farther than usual at intersections.