Dr. Barbara Nagy of Morganton spent decades in Africa as a medical missionary. She’s one of my heroes.

When I ran into her recently at CVS, I wanted to talk with her about our church’s sewing project to aid African women. About 20 of us met for several months to make reusable cloth menstrual pads. We traced patterns, cut terrycloth and other fabric, affixed snaps, and stitched the pieces together. Other church members helped with financing the project.

I was worried that the girls and women we were making these items for might not find them useful. They are from such a different culture, and Americans sometimes think we know best when we don’t.

Will the girls even like the products?

Barbara, now a primary care physician at High Country Community Health in Connelly Springs, said, “Oh, yes. They will. This project has been going on [in other churches] for over a decade.”

She said, “We don’t think about it in this country, but it’s a huge issue for them. I saw situations where girls couldn’t get access to menstrual products and would stay home, not go to school.”

“Boys are always preferred for education and advancement. Girls are targets for abuse if they have to go to the bathroom and clean themselves. The products are a life saver.”

Barbara went on to relate experiences she had while in Africa decades ago. “When we were evacuated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo …”

Wait a minute. “EVACUATED?” I exclaimed.

She matter-of-factly told me, “They were having a civil war.” She had been working at a hospital there. Before she and other medical workers left the hospital, she said, “Throngs of girls and women were at the hospital doors begging for menstrual products.”

“Until these women showed up at our door, it never crossed my mind that these were items they could never get. It opened my eyes,” she said.

Barbara continued, “Once at an airport during a security check, an agent going through my bag saw my tampons. She asked what they were, and I explained in French. She asked if she could have one. I said, ‘Here, take them all’.”

Meanwhile, back at First Presbyterian, I learned the project started with a Malawi Mission Team subcommittee within the Presbytery of Western North Carolina. Advocating for the project were Dr. Barbara Nagy and Bobbi White of Morganton, an ordained Presbyterian USA minister who, like Barbara, has been to Africa multiple times.

Janet Leissner of Morganton, a skilled seamstress, led the effort at our church. Why did she get involved? She said, “First of all, I love to sew. I felt called to do it. Since going on mission trips is not my cup of tea, this was a project I could do, a contribution to mission work. It spoke to me because it’s women helping women.”

About a dozen churches within the Presbytery worked on the sewing project and others helped with money and supplies. In our county, Waldensian Presbyterian participated, and several members of Quaker Meadows Presbyterian joined First Presbyterian for the work sessions which started in September 2022 and ended in March.

Janet described the item sewn as a shell made of flannel with a waterproof backer that holds a separate terrycloth core insert. Three cores were made for each shell. All parts are washable and reusable. Wings snap together around underpants.

Janet said, “The products are going to a specific region of Malawi. They’re not just being sent and dropped off. There are people there set up to educate the girls on how to use the product and on feminine hygiene.”

At the end of April, a mission team from the Presbytery traveled to Malawi and carried all the items sewn by area churches. Janet said, “They took between 6,000 to 7,000 products which will serve 700 girls. [The Presbytery] exceeded our goal of 400 to 500 packs, almost doubled it.”

First Presbyterian made 540 pads. With six items to a pack, this will serve 90 girls. Janet said, “We also made 90 drawstring bags to carry them in.”

She added that our church gave money to buy underwear to purchase in Malawi. “Evidently most of the school age kids do not have access to underwear.”

Dr. Barbara Nagy’s sister, retired nurse Carol Nagy of Morganton, accompanied the Malawi Mission Team on the April trip. She was present when a Nkhoma nurse explained about the products in their language to a group of girls. Carol told me, “The girls went from inattentively listening to following every word, their eyes glued to Esther, the nurse. Yes, the girls were happy to get them. More than happy.”

Barbie Heilman, a member of the mission team and deacon at Waldensian Presbyterian, echoed Carol’s statements. “It was pretty amazing. The girls in the government schools are very poor, with 80 to 100 in one classroom. They were so excited when they received their hygiene kits. Kits had two pairs of new underwear, six pads, a bar of soap, and a Ziplock bag to hold soiled items.”

“A group of girls came to our van, pulled out underwear and were waving it. You’d have thought we gave them a million dollars.”

Schools teach both boys and girls. The girls receiving menstrual products are ages 11 to 15. Kits were also given to about 25 girls in the private Ebenezer School where children of medical workers at Nkhoma Hospital attend. Some kits were given to hospital patients treated for cervical cancer and other conditions.

Carol Nagy said, “The girls and women were being told their needs are important. The girls heard someone say, ‘These items are especially for you because we know you have a need.’”